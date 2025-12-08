Photos: Laura Osnes, Michael Crawford & More at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors





On Sunday, December 7, the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors took place in Washington, D.C., honoring those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture.

The honorees included Tony Award-winning performer Michael Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera), actor/writer Sylvester Stallone (Broadway's Rocky), country music star George Strait, disco and gospel artist Gloria Gaynor, and the rock band KISS. The ceremony was hosted by Kennedy Center Chairman and U.S. President Donald Trump, and will be broadcast on CBS Tuesday, December 23.

Broadway alum Laura Osnes attended the ceremony, seemingly confirming on her social media that she sang from The Phantom of the Opera to celebrate Michael Crawford.

Photo: Laura Osnes (@lauraosnes) on Instagram

Take a look at photos from the event featuring the honorress, along with Miranda Lambert, Debbie Winans, Kurt Russell and more. Broadway alums Laura Osnes and Kelsey Grammer also paid tribute to the honorees during the evening.

Past Broadway honorees include Leonard Bernstein, Agnes De Mille, Julie Andrews, Angela Lansbury, Chita Rivera, Carol Burnett, Mel Brooks, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, and many more.

Photo Credit: Mary Kouw/Tracey Salazar/CBS