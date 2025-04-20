Video: Sarah Hyland & Orville Peck Announce the 2025 Drama League Award Nominations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage and screen actress Sarah Hyland and award-winning country music star Orville Peck will co-host the 2025 Drama League Awards Nominations announcement on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. The announcement, held at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, will be live streamed right here at BroadwayWorld at 11am ET. Check back to watch live!

Drama League Award nominations will be bestowed in the following categories, honoring Broadway and Off-Broadway artists of the 2024-25 season: Distinguished Performance Award , Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical.

Broadway and Off-Broadway productions must have been in previews between April 21, 2024 – April 20, 2025 to be eligible for this season’s awards. The winners of these nominations will be revealed at The 91st Annual Drama League Awards, the theater industry’s historic annual luncheon ceremony, at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 12:00PM.

