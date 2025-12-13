Video: Michael Stuhlbarg Shares Stories from His Career on Stage and Screen

Michael Stuhlbarg is in the building! Or at least he was in the Robin Williams Center recently to chat about his incredible career on stage and screen. In addition to his many film credits, Stuhlbarg has starred in nine Broadway shows, the most recent being last season's Patriots, for which he received a Tony nomination.

He most recently starred in MGM/Amazon’s After the Hunt alongside Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Chloe Sevigny, and Ayo Edebiri. Some of his other films include Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name; Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water; Miss Sloane with Jessica Chastain; Marvel’s Doctor Strange; Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival; Jobs, directed by Danny Boyle; Trumbo with Bryan Cranston; Miles Ahead with Don Cheadle; Ed Zwick’s Pawn Sacrifice; Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln;

He played the role of New York City mob boss, Arnold Rothstein, on HBO’s award-winning series Boardwalk Empire, has recurred on the Amazon series Transparent, Season Three of the FX Series Fargo, Hulu’s The Looming Tower, for which he earned an Emmy Nomination, the Netflix/Channel 4 Limited Series Traitors, written by Bash Doran, the Hulu Limited Series, Dopesick, for which he earned a second Emmy Nomination, the HBO Max Limited Series The Staircase, and the Showtime Limited Series, Your Honor.

In 2005, Michael Stuhlbarg was a Tony Award nominee and a Drama Desk Award winner for his performance in Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman. He has also been honored with the New Dramatists Charles Bowden Actor Award and the Elliot Norton Boston Theatre Award, the latter for his performance in Long Day’s Journey into Night. The actor’s other Broadway credits include the National Actors Theatre productions of Saint Joan, Three Men on a Horse, Timon of Athens, and The Government Inspector; Ronald Harwood’s Taking Sides; Sam Mendes’ revival of Cabaret; and Tom Stoppard’s The Invention of Love. Most recently, he was in the Broadway production of Peter Morgan’s Patriots (Tony Award Nomination, Outer Critics Circle Nomination, Drama League Nomination, Drama Desk Nomination), playing the lead role of Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky.

"[What I enjoy the most about this career is talking to each other and connecting. Having the opportunity to understand what it's like to be somebody else other than yourself and to get some perspective on what other people might be going through- the difficulties in their lives. [The chance to] brighten other people's lives... because it's a hard time in our world for a lot of people... and it's always a hard time," he explained. "It brings us together and makes us talk to each other in its best form."

In this interview, he unpacks everything from catching the theatre bug as an 11-year-old, to his training, and the many, incredible projects that have led him to today.