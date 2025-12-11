CRAZY RICH ASIANS Musical Workshop Held in New York City This Week

A workshop for the musical adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians is being held in New York City this week. Recent social media posts have signaled that the stage version of Jon M. Chu's hit film is being worked on, with some cast members and creative team being revealed.

The musical features a book by Leah Nanako Winkler, music by Helen Park, and lyrics by Amanda Green and Tat Tong. Jon M. Chu was previously announced to be directing the musical, although it is unclear if he was involved in the New York City workshop.

Broadway alum Jasmine Forsberg took to her Instagram Story to share her involvement, giving her followers a look inside the room. Wicked alum Alyssa Fox shared that she plays the role of Astrid in the workshop.

Maybe Happy Ending breakout star Helen J. Shen revealed her involvement on Instagram. She shared that she is involved in the role of Rachel, which was played by Constance Wu in the hit film.

CRAZY RICH ASIANS takes a fun, engaging and hilarious look at what can happen when young love collides with old money.

Based on Kevin Kwan’s 2013 #1 New York Times bestselling novel CRAZY RICH ASIANS, the 2018 Warner Bros. film of the same name was directed by Jon M. Chu, with a screenplay by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim and starred Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh. The highly acclaimed multi-award-winning film, CRAZY RICH ASIANS was #1 at the box-office for three weeks in a row.



