Video: Cyndi Lauper Talks WORKING GIRL at La Jolla Playhouse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=US2aV6qbjaA

Go behind the scenes of Working Girl, the new musical adaptation of the iconic 1988 film. The show features an original score by the legendary and Tony Award-winning, Cyndi Lauper. Watch new behind the scenes video of the legend herself discussing the new project.

The show features a book from award-winning playwright Theresa Rebeck, and direction by our own Tony Award-winning Christopher Ashley. Working Girl is just as much about the power of friendship as it is about chasing ambition and success.

Tess McGill is a Staten Island secretary with big dreams and even bigger ideas, but when her scheming boss Katharine Parker steals one, Tess decides to take matters into her own hands. With Katharine unexpectedly out of town, Tess seizes the chance to prove herself, making a bold business move that could change her life forever. With some help from her savvy friends and a charming businessman, she’s got one shot to pull it off – before the boss returns!