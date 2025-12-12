Photos: The Stars of GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF ICON Meet the Press

New musical revue celebrates the work of music icon Burt Bacharach.
Rehearsals have begun for the world premiere of GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF ICON, a musical revue featuring songs by Burt Bacharach. Check out photos of the cast.
The production will be directed by Tony Award winner David Zippel and will be performed by vocalists Hilary Kole, John Pagano, and Ta-Tynisa Wilson.
The cast will be supported by a five-piece band led by musical director Adrian Galante, who will perform on piano and clarinet. The revue is structured around Bacharach’s catalog and is presented in a concert-style format.
Performances will begin January 8 at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater, located at 10 West 64th Street in New York City.
Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR
Adrian Galante, Ta-Tynisa Wilson, John Pagano, Hilary Kole
Adrian Galante, Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Hilary Kole, John Pagano
Adrian Galante, Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Hilary Kole, John Pagano, David Zippel
Adrian Galante, Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Hilary Kole, John Pagano, Jack Lewin, David Zippel, Frank Cazares, Donna Trinkoff, Ian McQueen
Jack Lewin, David Zippel, Donna Trinkoff
Adrian Galante, Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Jack Lewin, Hilary Kole, John Pagano, Leonard Fink, Bruce Zenkel
Videos