Midtown International Theatre Festival Will Return To New York This Season

The Midtown International Theatre Festival makes its return to New York City after an absence of nearly a decade. Founder and Executive Producer John Chatterton, a pivotal figure in the Off-Off-Broadway movement, is partnering with Jay Michaels, one of indie theatre's most visible personalities, to bring the groundbreaking theatrical event back in June/July of 2026.

The new festival will encompass the entire ATA complex of three theatres starting June 15 through July 26, 2026

MITF is accepting applications for productions to be included in the festival until December 31, 2026. Please contact Jay Michaels at info@jaymichaelsarts.com for further details and an application form.

The revived festival will be hosted by the prestigious American Theatre of Actors (ATA), marking an auspicious collaboration as the ATA celebrates its 50th anniversary.

"We're thrilled this event could happen at our theatre-and especially during our 50th anniversary," says Jessica Jennings, Executive Director of the American Theatre of Actors. The ATA was founded in 1976 by her father, James Jennings, who remains its President and Artistic Director.

The new incarnation of the MITF is planned to be the largest independent theatre festival in history. Already, more than two dozen projects and events have signed on, with plans underway to expand offerings to include:

A dedicated Cabaret Section.

A comprehensive One-Act Series.

A full-fledged Film Festival.

Founded in 2000 by John Chatterton, the original MITF was established following the suggestion for a "Midtown Fringe" to complement the downtown scene. It ran for 18 successful seasons before its hiatus in 2018.

The festival quickly became a highly visible and respected launchpad for independent theatre artists. Notably, the MITF pioneered a festival model of theater rental and shared box office revenue that continues to influence theatre festivals worldwide today.

About the American Theatre of Actors (ATA)

The American Theatre of Actors, founded in 1976, is a vibrant repertory theatre company dedicated to fostering new talent. It consists of 50 actors, 15 playwrights, and 8 directors, providing a creative atmosphere for artists to develop their work without the pressures of commercial theatre.