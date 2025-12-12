Video: WAITING FOR GODOT's Smallest Stars Win the 2025 RED BUCKET FOLLIES





The Best Onstage Performance honor at this year’s Red Bucket Follies was awarded to Waiting for Godot for a performance featuring the production’s youngest cast members, Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams.

The duo presented a parody of “Waiting for Life” from Once on This Island, reframing the song through the lens of their characters’ frustration at waiting for a title figure who never appears. The performance featured harmonies and lyrics written by Arora and Williams with Bridget Mills, the show’s child guardian.

Red Bucket Follies returned to the New Amsterdam Theatre with a two-night engagement that brought together songs, sketches, and dance numbers created and performed by Broadway artists. The annual event highlighted participation from 55 Broadway, Off-Broadway, and national touring companies involved in the fall Red Buckets fundraising campaign for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

This year’s Red Bucket Follies, combined with six weeks of in-theater fundraising, raised a total of $7,344,304. The amount represents the highest total raised in a Broadway Cares fundraising season, surpassing the previous record of $6.8 million.