Video: First Look at New Jersey Teens in Pilot Production of SUFFS JR.

Fresh from Broadway, the musical based on suffragists and the American women's suffrage movement, has been reimagined for young performers as Pixie Dust Players presents Suffs Jr., running through December 21 at the JCC Metrowest.

Suffs is a musical with music, lyrics, and a book by Shaina Taub focusing primarily on the historical events leading up to the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution in 1920 that gave some women the right to vote.

Less than a year after the Broadway production's final bow, Suffs Jr. has arrived at the JCC with two casts, ages 6-18, ready to bring the Tony Award winning musical to life in a new form.

The adaptation was created by the team at iTheatrics and Shaina Taub, who wrote, produced and starred in the Broadway show. And Maron says the piece being hard has made the show better.

"This is a more complex junior title than others in the catalogue but I think it's because it is challenging that the kids are so motivated to rise to that challenge," she said. "They appreciate the complexity and understand the importance of what they've been tasked with and it's been a joy to see them reach new heights."