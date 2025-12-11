Interview: Svetlana Stoli Talks UNHINGED TALENT SHOW at Balcon Salon

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Drag performer Svetlana Stoli is the host of UNHINGED Talent Show, a weekly showcase every Tuesday night (9 pm) at Balcon Salon in Hell’s Kitchen where anyone is invited to show off their talent, and winners are chosen by the audience. I’ve participated in a couple of these shows myself as a standup comedian, and I was struck by how fun it is to watch. It’s one of the best variety open mics I’ve been to – and even though it’s an open mic, it’s not in any way lacking in talent. Stoli anchors every show with her act, a mix of sharp satire, silly song parodies that she writes like “Welcome to My Hole,” a riff on Taylor Swift’s “Welcome to New York,” and of course, luxe fantastical costumes. She also features a different, immensely talented guest performer at every show – I’ve seen some Broadway-level dancing. The shows are free to attend with no minimum, though tipping the dancers is strongly encouraged and you earn one vote with every drink purchased. The first week of the month is a singing competition; the second is a dance and burlesque competition; the third is a comedy competition; and the fourth is a free-for-all variety mic. You can learn more about the show, rules, and how to sign up on their Instagram page.

Below, read a conversation with Stoli about the show.

How did you come up with the concept for Unhinged Talent show?

I always liked to help other people with finding their artistic outlets, maybe because I myself always need one. So when I started UNHINGED show, I was featuring different performers, mainly focusing on non-drag performers to make it different from other shows. And then I realized - there’s so many drag competitions in our queer spaces and not many non-drag contests, and because I couldn’t decide what discipline I should focus on (since I really like all forms of performance art), I just went with three thematic contests focusing on the voice, the body and the brain - wit, and the fourth week left for a variety show to give an opportunity to everyone to come showcase their craft.

What have been some of your favorite moments, or things that have happened, from the show so far?

I love seeing contestants become friends, following each other, feeling like we’re creating a special community bond. This really warms my heart to see how after the show people come to each other and uplift each other. I don’t even care if someone’s gonna say, “Oh, you were robbed” – if someone feels that way they can become that person’s fan and support their journey and that’s exactly what the show’s mission is.

Anyone can sign up to perform at Unhinged. What, to you, makes an act good or bad?

I always say, that the bottom line is - it has to be entertaining. You can be a hot mess and have all eyes on you at every turn of your performance/routine. Authenticity and uniqueness matter a lot, but as a trained performer (I have an MFA in Musical Theatre), I do love a well thought out and well-polished act.

How have you been coping with the current political situation, through your own art and the shows that you're curating?

I tried to make my show apolitical, to create some space for people to unplug, but with the way it’s been going I changed my approach. I feel like we should be using our platforms to bring people together into the resistance to this administration and the damage it’s doing to all the Democratic institutions and the human rights across the board, or we won’t have any. I get a little serious at times during my shows, but I also have a comedic, satirical take on things in my monologues.

You perform at Balcon every Tuesday night – do you have any other shows or upcoming projects coming up that you'd like to tell us about

Tuesdays at Balcon has been a priority, but I also have other things lined up - I’m hosting an event at Hush for QARAVAN (formerly RUSA LGBTQ+, a New York City community-based nonprofit organization of Eurasian LGBTQ+ people, women, and other people with intersectional identities and their allies.) this Friday at 7 pm, and doing SKAZKA party at 3 Dollar Bill on the 27th of December. But overall, focusing on my day job to pay my bills because drag is not as profitable as it used to be.

Is there anything else that you'd like to add?

I’d like to invite every creative person to become a part of Unhinged family, and join us for a new cycle of competitions in January, spread the word and invite [those] who don’t want to be on stage to be in the audience. It’s important for all of us to have the moments to connect with each other, support the artists, provide joy and laughter for people in the audience - it’s quite a symbiotic relationship if you ask me! (I guess my communist background showing - I’m all about community building. And you can’t spell community without UNITY. So let’s get together on a Tuesday night.

Follow Svetlana on Instagram @SvetlanaStoli.

Follow Unhinged Talent Show on Instagram @UnhingedTalent.