Photo Flash: World Premiere of EASY WOMEN SMOKING LOOSE CIGARETTES at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre presents the world premiere of Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes by DC playwright Dani Stoller. The production is directed by Stevie Zimmerman (4615 Theatre Company's Venus in Fur) and features John Austin (Arena Stage's Right to Be Forgotten, Kleptocracy) as Bobby, Shanara Gabrielle (Arena Stage's JUNK, Shakespeare Theatre Company's Romeo & Juliet) as Lee, Susan Rome (Arena Stage's Indecent, The Great Society) as Marian, Jordan Slattery (Best Medicine Rep Theater The Consul, The Tramp) as Kitty, and John Leslie Wolfe (Broadway's Parade, Signature's Titanic) as Richard. Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes runs now through March 29 in Signature Theatre's ARK Theatre.

Marian, the matriarch of a far-flung Jewish family, had happily settled into retirement life with her new husband Richard. However, when a pregnant niece, the troubled boy next door and a distressed daughter with a secret show up at her door, Marian's empty nest ends up a little fuller than she imagined.

Performances run February 18 through March 29, 2019.

