Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Here are the current standings for Vermont: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT 66%



20%

12%

Charlie McMeekin, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VTLyric Theatre Company

Best Ensemble

JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 34%

CABARET - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2019 22%

MAMMA MIA - Lyric Theatre Company - 2019 10%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT 76%

Northern Stage 14%

Chandler Center for the Arts Annual Summer Youth Musical 8%



Costume Design of the Decade

Charis Churchill - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 62%

Nancy Smith - METAMORPHOSES - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2011 21%

David Withrow - EURYDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2015 14%



Dancer Of The Decade

Alexa Kartshoke - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 39%

Jack Dwyer - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 18%

Leon Evans - HAIRSPRAY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2016 18%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tim Tavcar - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 33%

Eric Love - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage, WRJ, Vermont - 2018 22%

Kim Bent - STONE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 17%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Kim Allen Bent - JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 30%

Kathleen Keenan - KATHERINE PATERSON'S LYDDIE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2012 18%

Kathleen Keenan - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 18%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Charlotte Seelig - SHAKESPEARE'S WILL - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 30%

James McNamara - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 30%

Mark Evancho - INTO THE WOODS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 19%



Original Script Of The Decade

Kim Bent - STONE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 46%

Kim Allen Bent - KATHERINE PATERSON'S LYDDIE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2012 27%

Abby Paige - LES FILLES DU QUOI? - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 16%



Performer Of The Decade

Kathleen Keenan - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 20%

Katie Shults - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2019 15%

Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 15%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CABARET - Lost Nation Theater - 2019 45%

ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 16%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage, White River Junction, Vermont - 2020 16%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

DAVID BUDBILL'S JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 43%

EURYDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2015 11%

DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - University Players, UVM - 2016 9%



Set Design Of The Decade

Donna Stafford - JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 51%

Ellen E Jones - TWELFTH NIGHT - Lost Nation Theater - 2018 24%

Clay Coyle - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 16%



Sound Design of the Decade

AJ Bierschwal/Tim Tavcar - BECOMING DR RUTH - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2018 32%

Thom Shread - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 21%

Casey Covey - MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2013 14%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT 80%

Northern Stage, WRJ, Vermont 14%

Weston Playhouse 6%



Vocalist Of The Decade

Kathleen Keenan - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater - 2016 44%

Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater - 2019 28%

Meredith Watson - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - Lost Nation Theater - 2014 14%

