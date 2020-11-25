Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Mirvish Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Best Ensemble (Equity)

COME FROM AWAY - Mirvish - 2020 35%

LIVING WITH OLIVIA CADENCE DONOVAN - REDWIT THEATRE - 2020 22%

HAMILTON - Ed Mirvish THEATRE - 2020 7%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Wavestage Theatre Company 65%

Scarborough Theatre Guild 17%

Kitchener Waterloo Musical Productions 7%

Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Matt Alfano - A CHORUS LINE - Stratford Festival - 2016 38%

Christine Watson - ROCK OF AGES - Drayton Entertainment - 2017 15%

Josh Assor - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Drayton Entertainment - 2019 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Caileigh Kyle - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Wavestage Theatre Company - 2018 24%

Christopher Ashley - COME FROM AWAY - ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE - 2020 22%

Donna Feore - BILLY ELLIOT - Stratford Festival - 2020 15%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

REDWIT THEATRE 20%

MIRVISH PRODUCTIONS 19%

Soulpepper 14%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Chilina Kennedy - BEAUTIFUL - Mirvish - 2019 21%

George Masswohl - COME FROM AWAY - ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE - 2020 13%

Ramin Karimloo - LES MISERABLES - Mirvish - 2012 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

COME FROM AWAY - ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE - 2020 61%

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Eclipse Theatre Company - 2019 8%

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Drayton Entertainment - 2019 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Soulpepper - 2019 49%

TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Drayton Entertainment - 2020 19%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Drayton Entertainment - 2020 11%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Kristina Newman - SECRET GARDEN - Wavestage Theatre Company - 2019 30%

Brian Dudkiewicz - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Drayton Entertainment - 2019 26%

Douglas Paraschuk - CAROUSEL - Stratford Festival - 2015 19%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Mirvish 26%

Young People's Theatre, Toronto 24%

The Musical Stage 19%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

SARAH/FRANK - Toronto Fringe Festival - 2020 35%

FROM JUDY TO BETTE: THE STARS OF OLD HOLLYWOOD - Rose Theatre - 2020 21%

ONE STEP AT A TIME - Theatre Passe Muraille - 2020 18%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Equity)

Ramin Karimloo - LES MISERABLES - Mirvish Princess of Wales (POW) - 2013 36%

Sara Farb - FUNHOME - CAA - 2018 23%

Ryan G Hinds - PRIDE - Buddies in Bad Times - 2015 12%

