Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Stratford Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Toronto!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Toronto:

Best Ensemble (Equity)

COME FROM AWAY - Mirvish - 2020 41%

LES MISERABLES - Mirvish - 2013 14%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Drayton Entertainment - 2019 7%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Kitchener Waterloo Musical Productions 41%

Wavestage Theatre Company 20%

Scarborough Theatre Guild 14%

Dancer Of The Decade (Equity)

Christine Watson - ROCK OF AGES - Drayton Entertainment - 2017 28%

Matt Alfano - A CHORUS LINE - Stratford Festival - 2016 26%

Andrew Prashad - ONE STEP AT A TIME - Theatre Passe Muraille - 2020 11%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Christopher Ashley - COME FROM AWAY - ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE - 2020 33%

Donna Feore - BILLY ELLIOT - Stratford Festival - 2020 21%

Lawrence OConnor - LES MISERABLES - Mirvish Princess of Wales (POW) - 2013 15%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

MIRVISH PRODUCTIONS 23%

Stratford Festival 20%

Drayton Entertainment 20%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

AJ Bridel - KINKY BOOTS - Mirvish - 2015 19%

Ramin Karimloo - LES MISERABLES - Mirvish - 2012 18%

Steffi DiDomenicantonio - COME FROM AWAY - ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE - 2020 14%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

COME FROM AWAY - ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE - 2020 46%

LES MISERABLES - Mirvish - 2012 16%

KINKY BOOTS - Mirvish - 2018 15%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Drayton Entertainment - 2020 33%

STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Soulpepper - 2019 29%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Drayton Entertainment - 2020 17%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Brian Dudkiewicz - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Drayton Entertainment - 2019 25%

Douglas Paraschuk - CAROUSEL - Stratford Festival - 2015 21%

David Boechler - MAMMA MIA! - Drayton Entertainment - 2016 17%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Stratford Festival 24%

Mirvish 23%

Drayton Entertainment 21%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

FROM JUDY TO BETTE: THE STARS OF OLD HOLLYWOOD - Rose Theatre - 2020 27%

ONE STEP AT A TIME - Theatre Passe Muraille - 2020 24%

SARAH/FRANK - Toronto Fringe Festival - 2020 22%

Vocalist Of The Decade (Equity)

Ramin Karimloo - LES MISERABLES - Mirvish Princess of Wales (POW) - 2013 30%

Tara Jackson - THE COLOR PURPLE - Citadel Theatre - 2019 13%

Lee Siegel - LES MISERABLES - Drayton Entertainment - 2014 11%

