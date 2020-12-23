Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Tallahassee! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Tallahassee: Arts Educator Of The Decade

FSU School of Theater 28%



24%

19%

Gayle E. SeatonChristopher Nunez

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

FSU School of Theater 88%

DANCE FUSION 12%



Best Ensemble

WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT - Florida State University - 2020 28%

IN THE HEIGHTS - FSU School of Theatre - 2020 25%

CHICAGO - Florida State University - 2019 18%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Spear It 85%

BACKWOODS BISTRO 15%



Best Theatre Staff

Fallon Theatre, FSU 93%

THEATRE TALLAHASSEE 7%



Costume Design of the Decade

Meredith LaBounty - CHICAGO - FSU - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2019 50%

Hayley O'Brien - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT - FSU School of Theatre - 2020 50%



Dancer Of The Decade

Aaron McKenzie - HAIRSPRAY - FSU School of Theater - 2019 38%

Lannie Rubio - CHICAGO - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2019 38%

Lilianna Solum - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 10%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Christopher Nunez - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 42%

Chari Arespacochaga - IN THE HEIGHTS - FSU School of Theatre - 2020 29%

Tom Ossowski - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theater - 2017 27%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Michael D Jablonski - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884‚Äì1915 - Florida State University - 2020 76%

Megan Pence - MY CALIFORNIA - Lab theatre, FSU - 2019 13%

Christopher Nunez - WANDA'S VISIT - Lab Theatre, FSU - 2018 11%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Josh Hemmo - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884‚Äì1915 - Florida State University - 2020 47%

Nate Wheatley - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 41%

Nate Wheatley - PINKALICIOUS - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2018 11%



Original Script Of The Decade

Stan Denman - A BETTER MAN - FSU School of Theatre - 2019 49%

Christopher Nunez - VILE SPIRITS - Lab Theatre, FSU - 2020 40%

Christopher Nunez - TINDER. FACEBOOK. SNAPCHAT. LIEE. - Lab Theatre, FSU - 2017 11%



Performer Of The Decade

Lannie Rubio - CHICAGO - FSU - 2019 24%

Katerina McCrimmon - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theater - 2017 23%

Glynn Long - WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT - Lab theatre, FSU - 2020 16%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CHICAGO - Florida State University - 2019 57%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - FSU School of Theater - 2017 30%

RAGTIME - FSU School of Theatre - 2014 8%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

WE ARE PROUD TO PRESENT A PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HERERO OF NAMIBIA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS SOUTHWEST AFRICA, FROM THE GERMAN SUDWESTAFRIKA, BETWEEN THE YEARS 1884-1915 - FSU School of Theater - 2020 100%



Set Design Of The Decade

Teddy Moore - CHICAGO - Florida State University - 2019 68%

Andrea Ball - PINKALICIOUS - Fallon Theatre, FSU - 2018 32%

