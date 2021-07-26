Riverside Theatres Digital Presents THE LIGHTHOUSE KEEPER'S LUNCH Interactive Online Show

Riverside Theatres Digital will present the Interactive Online Show The Lighthouse Keeper's Lunch by Ali Gordon on Friday 30 July 2021 at 11:00am and 1:30pm.

Lackaday, lackaday - Mr Grinling is a lighthouse keeper with a big, hungry problem. Every day Mrs Grinling transports his lunch by fly-wire across water and waves. But presently, it is not Mr Grinling, but the pesky seagulls who eat their fill. So Mrs Grinling, Mr Grinling and Hamish The Cat put heads and paws together so the lighthouse keeper can have his lunch.

Join theatre artist Ali Gordon in this devilishly simple adaptation of the modern classic picture book The Lighthouse Keeper's Lunch by Ronda and David Armitage. With whimsy, windswept humour and a musical kick, children and adults will be charmed.

Together, at home, you can play along with this show, presented LIVE online via Zoom. In this interactive screen experience, Ali Gordon talks directly to your children and invites everyone to participate using props from around your house.

Bookings via https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/thelighthousekeeperslunch/, phone at (02) 8839 3399.