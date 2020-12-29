LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards! Pieter Toerien Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in South Africa!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for South Africa:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

LAMTA 35%

Waterfront Theatre School 34%

Oakfields College 15%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Figure Of 8 Dance Collective 39%

The Academy SA 31%

Cape Dance Company 30%

Best Ensemble

MATILDA - Artscape Theatre - 2018 17%

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - Artscape Theatre - 2019 16%

KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 13%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

The Fugard Theatre 45%

Stardust Theatrical Dining 38%

Sidedish Theatre Bistro 17%

Best Theatre Staff

The Fugard Theatre 36%

Teatro, Montecasino 31%

Artscape Theatre 22%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Stageworx 26%

JATA 20%

National Childrens Theatre 20%

Costume Design of the Decade

Birrie Le Roux - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2020 45%

Niall Griffin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAST - Theatre on the Bay - 2016 34%

Birrie Le Roux - FUNNY GIRL - The Fugard - 2017 8%

Dancer Of The Decade

Duane Alexander - JERSEY BOYS - Artscape Theatre - 2013 32%

Jarryd Nurden - CHICAGO - Artscape Theatre - 2019 23%

Phillip Schnetler - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Anton Luitingh - SOUND OF MUSIC - Artscape Theatre - 2014 42%

Matthew Wild - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 13%

Matthew Wild - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Fugard - 2013 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Alan Committie - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre on the Bay - 2017 36%

Lara Foot - THE INCONVENIENCE OF WINGS - Baxter Theatre - 2018 21%

Greg Karvellas - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Fugard - 2017 16%

Favorite Social Media

The Fugard Theatre 46%

Teatro, Montecasino 27%

Artscape Theatre 16%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Fred Abrahamse - EQUUS - Theatre on the Bay - 2019 33%

Oliver Hauser - ROCK OF AGES - Teatro, Montecasino - 2018 27%

Gareth Hewitt Williams - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Theatre on the Bay - 2018 26%

Original Script Of The Decade

John Kani - KUNENE AND THE KING - The Fugard - 2019 31%

Athol Fugard - THE SHADOW OF THE HUMMINGBIRD - The Fugard - 2014 27%

Lwanda Sindaphi - KUDU - Baxter Theatre - 2018 25%

Performer Of The Decade

Brendan van Rhyn - ROCKY HORROR - The Fugard - 2014 23%

Craig Urbani - CHICAGO - Artscape Theatre - 2019 15%

Alan Committie - RICHARD III - Maynardville - 2019 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MATILDA - Artscape Theatre - 2018 23%

KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 17%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Fugard - 2013 16%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Theatre on the Bay - 2018 17%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The Fugard - 2017 15%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre on the Bay - 2017 14%

Set Design Of The Decade

Paul Wills - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 38%

Greg King - INTO THE WOODS - Kickstart - 2020 18%

Saul Radomsky - ORPHEUS IN AFRICA - The Fugard - 2020 12%

Sound Design of the Decade

Mark Malherbe - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 34%

Gareth Owen - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Artscape Theatre - 2019 23%

Mick Potter - SOUND OF MUSIC - Artscape Theatre - 2018 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Pieter Toerien 68%

Magnet Theatre 17%

Showtime Management 15%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Bethany Dickson - MATILDA - Artscape Theatre - 2019 21%

Brendan Van Rhyn - THE ROCKEY HORROR SHOW - The Fugard - 2013 16%

Earl Gregory - KINKY BOOTS - The Fugard - 2019 14%