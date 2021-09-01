Exciting Lineup Of Live Musical And Magic Performances Returns To The Welk Resort Theatre

Live events are back at North County San Diego's premier performance venue, the Welk Resort Theatre, rolling out magic and music with an exciting, fun lineup of live performances for 2021.

A highlight of the season is an epic musical battle, "Beatles vs Stones-A Musical Showdown," coming October 1 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. This event features top Beatles and Rolling Stones tribute bands Abbey Road and Jumping Jack Flash. It always sells out and is not to be missed this time around!

The 2021 season at the Welk Resort Theatre offers a stellar lineup of performers:

SCOT BRUCE - A ROCKIN' TRIBUTE TO THE KING

Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Sept. 1-29

Musician/actor Scot Bruce celebrates what made Elvis not only the King of Rock 'n' Roll, but also the King of Cool! See the magic that made a generation swoon in the 1950s and '60s- before the white jumpsuit, sunglasses and the glitter of Vegas. Along with his rockin' four-piece band, Bruce meticulously and respectfully recreates the electrifying musical excitement of Elvis in his prime... right down to the vintage instruments, the hip threads, and the grease in the hair.

WALKING MAN TRIBUTE - A SALUTE TO THE MUSIC OF James Taylor

Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Oct. 6-27

For only four nights, you can experience the soothing and poignant melodies of a one-of-a-kind tribute band performing the hits of five-time Grammy winner James Taylor. From "Fire and Rain" to "You've Got A Friend," there are so many classics to enjoy.

HARD DAY'S NIGHT

Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Nov. 3-Dec. 29

Hard Day's Night-Southern California's #1 Beatles tribute show-thrills audiences with tight harmonies and flawless note-for-note instrumental renditions of Beatles hits. Hard Day's Night has honed their show to become one of the most musically and visually satisfying Beatles tribute acts in the world. Hard Day's Night is based in Los Angeles and performs throughout North America, Europe, and Japan.

