Irvington Shakespeare Company Returns With 3rd Annual Summer Shakespeare Festival Production: PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE

Irvington Shakespeare Company invites you to view one of Shakespeare's rarely performed masterpieces, the remarkable Pericles, Prince of Tyre.

A tale of epic, and ancient, proportions weaves the consequences of a man's quest for love, with a daughter's fight for self determination. Three mischievous narrators guide our heroes across tempestuous seas and into foreign lands, all the while testing their determination. A tale of hope, death, redemption and love!

The company returns to the rolling green hills of Mercy College's beautiful, rustic and easily accessible campus. ISC is very grateful to Mercy College's own Lisa Mills-Campbell, Peter West, Marc Palmieri and Kelli Johnn for all their help and support!

Several performances will take place at the magical, historical Lyndhurst Manor, next door in Tarrytown. There are no tickets or registration required, just bring your own chairs and blankets for a wonderful summer night of free live theater, with an option to donate (please, if you can!). Visit Click Here for more information on this exciting news!

The production will tour throughout the summer with the following organizations: Village of Mamaroneck Arts Council, New Rochelle Council on the Arts and Untermyer Performing Arts Council. The company will also debut in Tarrytown at their sunset Sunset Stages right on the water.

Pericles is Shakespeare's experiment in epic storytelling unlike any other work. On its surface, Pericles is a play about adventure, chaos and chance, heartbreaking loss, and mystical reunification. At its core, the play establishes genuine love as the force which binds us beyond any barrier, physical or mental. Pericles is Shakespeare's only play to take an audience to distant lands, engage with diverse cultures, create new families, and hold up a complex understanding of hope as a talisman for the future.

The play's journey is launched by the magical appearance of three ancient poetesses, "Gower". The Gowers conjure a myriad of characters to tell the epic tale of a failed quest to secure a perfect future. Love and despair become touchstones amidst the wild uncertainties the world holds for us all. Forced to navigate the vicious Aegean seas, like Odysseus before him, Pericles is obligated to redeem himself and find his way home. But the focus of the story shifts when we leap fifteen years into the future and pick up the thread of life in Marina, the daughter Pericles has left behind. A young woman's grit and determination are challenged and the Gowers weave the lives of father and daughter back together. Wild seas control life's pathways, a child unwittingly rescues a parent, the Gods intervene at will, and Shakespeare reminds us: we sow the ties that bind only if we recognize them when they appear.

The Bard's Epic Dramadey will set sail with a Cast & Crew featuring local talent from Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley, Tarrytown, Hastings-On-Hudson, White Plains, Mount Vernon, Mamaroneck, Yonkers, Ossining and Pleasantville:

Annie McCarthy- Acting Intern, Bryant L. Lewis- Actor, Kate Piatti- Actor, Dani Palmer- Actor, Ninoshka De Leon Gill- Actor U/S, Marie-Louise Miller- Director/Dramaturge, Kat Quiñones- Actor, Isabella Chang- Actor U/S, Caturah Brown- Actor, Melanie McGeary- Social Media Director, Andrew Smith- Acting Intern, Sarah French- Technical Director, Isabella Moncada- Acting Intern, Sage Newman- Actor, Julia Schonberg- Actor, Traci Redmond- Actor, Elizabeth Hetzel- Stage Manager, Raven Buckler- Production Assistant, Nicole Arcieri- Acting Intern Volunteer, Kamran Saliani- Actor/Founding Artistic Director, Aiden Dreskin (he him) Sound Master, Jon Hatch- Music Designer, Mary Saliani- Costume Assistant, Haidyn Buckler- Production Assistant.

Previews will take place at 7pm on Mercy College's campus June 30th, July 1st, July 2nd, July 7th, July 8th, July 9th. Performances will begin July 14th at 7pm at Mercy, and will continue through the month on July, 15th, July 16th, July 21st, July 29th and July 30th.

Performances at Lyndhurst are on Friday, July 28th and Friday, August 4th, at 7pm, with a rain date scheduled for Friday, August 11th at 7pm.

Performances with Untermyer Performing Arts Council (Yonkers) on July 22nd, New Rochelle Council on the Arts on July 23rd, Village of Mamaroneck Arts Council on August 19th and Village of Tarrytown at the Sunset Stages on July 29th, with a rain date of July 30th.

For more information visit irvshakespeare.org, call/text 1 (845) 770-8218 or email info@irvshakespeare.org