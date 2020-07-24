The Crossing And WMPAC Co-Present World Premiere Of David Lang's IN NATURE, Live From Philly And Montana

On Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET, Warren Miller Performing Arts Center (WMPAC) and GRAMMY-winning choir The Crossing, led by conductor Donald Nally, co-present the world premiere of David Lang's in nature, performed in real time with Montana-based choir Roots in the Sky (formerly the Aoide Chamber Singers).

The work is specifically written as a hybrid of live and pre-filmed music observing the limitations presented by COVID 19. 20 singers of The Crossing recorded one-at-a-time at the Icebox Project Space at CraneArts, while four socially-distanced singers of Roots in the Sky perform live from WMPAC during the premiere on August 1. As such, they reach over the 2100 miles span between them to make a work of art together. in nature reflects The Crossing's commitment to their Montana summer home at WMPAC, led by its Artistic Director, John Zirkle. The text, by Lang, is a series of reflections and thoughts of being in nature and, as such, the work both celebrates and marks the absence of nature during the pandemic.

The Crossing recently released David Lang's protect yourself from infection in a new film version.

Performance Details

Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. MT/8:00 p.m. ET

Tickets: $7-19

Link: https://warrenmillerpac.org/event/the-crossing-2/

Performers:

The Crossing

Donald Nally, conductor

Roots in the Sky

Program:

David Lang: in nature [World Premiere]

Photo Credit: Kevin Vondrak

