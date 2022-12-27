Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Inua Ellams - EVENING WITH AN IMMIGRANT - Oklahoma City Reperatory Theatre 72%

MOIPEI - FROM THE LAND OF THE LION TO THE BIG APPLE - Blue Strawberry Cabaret 28%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Vincent Sandoval - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

AmyReynolds Reed - MATILDA - Lyric Theatre 14%

Patrick Towne - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 11%

Patrick Towne & Sarah Royse - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 10%

Hui Cha Poos - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 9%

Kelsey Paul - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 7%

Amy Reynolds Reed - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Elizabeth Dragoo - SPAMALOT - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 7%

Karen Bethel - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 4%

Justin Larman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 4%

Patrick Towne - ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 3%

Patrick Towne - SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 3%

Lyn Cramer - SHE LOVES ME - University of Oklahoma 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

E.B. Brooks - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%

Jeffrey Meek - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Jeffery Meek - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Patrick Towne - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 8%

Kristy Johnson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 8%

Darci McKinnon - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 8%

Patrick Towne - ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 6%

Jeffrey Meek - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Armando Ortiz - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 5%

Jeffrey Meek - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Jamie Brewster - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Co. 4%

Jeffrey Meek - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Jenny Rottmayer - SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 3%

Dakota Lee Bryant and Amandanell Bold - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Michael James - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 2%

Dakota Lee Bryant - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Dakota Lee Bryant - THE SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lynne Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

Ashley Wells - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

Patrick Towne - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 8%

Suzanne Ritchal - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 7%

Patrick Towne - HEATHERS - Upstage Theater 7%

Robin Robinson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 7%

Cameron King - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 6%

Michael Baron - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Laura Himes - SPAMALOT - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 5%

Michael Baron - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Timothy Stewart - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 5%

Colin Andrulonis - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 4%

Patrick Towne - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 3%

Gerry McIntyre - A NEW BRAIN - University of Oklahoma 3%

Justin Larman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 3%

Mervin Tay - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Sooner Theatre 2%

Jenny Rottmayer and Patrick Towne - SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 2%

Patrick Towne and Jenny Rottmayer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Michael Baron & Ashley Wells - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 19%

Patrick Towne - RADIUM GIRLS - Edmond Memorial 18%

Casey Kassal - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 13%

Kriss Kuss - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 5%

Peggy Hoshall - LITTLE WOMEN - Hoshall Productions 5%

Jamie Brewster - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Co. 5%

Jacob Musgrove - LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 4%

Patrick Towne - 12 ANGY JURORS - Edmond Memorial High School 4%

Jerome Stevenson - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 4%

Carol McDonald - A UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

LàCharles Purvey - THE AMEN CORNER - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Heath Jones Jr - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Kate Adams - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Jared Blount - THE 39 STEPS - The Pollard Theatre 3%

Dakota Lee Bryant - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Don Taylor - SHERLOCK HOLMES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Holly McNatt - A PORTION FOR FOXES - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 1%

Grant Wilson - EVERLASTING CHOCOLATE THERAPY - Out of the Box 1%

Peggy Hoshall - TOM SAWYER - Hoshall Productions 1%

Amandanell Bold - CHAGRIN FALLS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Don Taylor - HAY FEVER - 3rd Act Theatre Company 0%



Best Ensemble Performance

DISANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 7%

THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 7%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 7%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 5%

ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 4%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 4%

LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 3%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 3%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 2%

HONKY - The Vanguart 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theater 2%

BRO? - Co.llective Arts Productions 2%

SPAMALOT - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 2%

FOLLIES - Edmond Memorial High School 1%

MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 1%

HAMLET - Oklahoma Shakespeare 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Fabian Garcia - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

Kennedy Nichols, Elizabeth Joos - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 9%

Anthony Risi - ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 8%

Brett Rottmayer - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 8%

Andrew Himes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 8%

Andy Wilding - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 7%

Fabian J. Garcia - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Helena Kuukka - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Micahel Long - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 5%

Helena Kuukka - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Fabian J. Garcia - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 4%

Helena Kuukka - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Ian Evans - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 4%

Graham Darnell - LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 3%

Amandanell Bold - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Isaiah J. Williams - RUMORS - JewelBox 2%

Michele Fields - CHAGRIN FALLS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Ethan Drezner - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Aubrey Ross - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 13%

David Andrew Rogers - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

Wes Singleton - ANASTASIA (NON-EQUITY) - Memorial High School 12%

Reagan Casteel - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Candace Fish - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 9%

Dr. Shermie Potts - SISTER ACT, THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 8%

Brian Hamilton - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 7%

Jude Caminos - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 7%

Jan McDaniel - KINKY BOOTS - Upstage Theatre 6%

Daniel Willsey - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 6%

Michael Stafford - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 4%

Jordan Andrews - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 4%

Paul Christman - SHE LOVES ME - University of Oklahoma 3%



Best Musical

DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Oklahoma City University 10%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 9%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 7%

KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 5%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 5%

LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 4%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre 4%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 3%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 3%

THE LION KING - OKC Broadway 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 3%

SPAMALOT - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 2%

PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 2%

A NEW BRAIN - University of Oklahoma 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Deer Creek High School 2%

SHE LOVES ME - University of Oklahoma 1%

PRETTY WOMAN - OKC Broadway 1%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mustang High School 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 57%

EVERLASTING CHOCOLATE THERAPY - Out of the Box 13%

EAT SLAY LEAVE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 10%

THE AMEN CORNER - Jewel Box Theatre 10%

SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 9%



Best Performer In A Musical

Shaun Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Emilee Stubbs - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theater 8%

Talyn Nolan - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 8%

MK Mackey - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 7%

Jamard Richardson - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Crayton Haney - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Deer Creek High School 7%

Mia Lashley - ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 6%

Lee Walter - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Sadie Farmer - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 4%

Cam Taylor - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 4%

Aubrey Ross - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 4%

Maddy Mae Billings - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 3%

Angela Gomez - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

April Ortiz - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

George Soter - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 3%

Lily Nicholas - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 3%

Paris Richardson - SHE LOVES ME - University of Oklahoma 3%

Carter Haney - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Deer Creek High School 2%

Ashley Carr - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 2%

Carson Burton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 2%

Brandon Adams - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Sooner Theatre 2%

Cheyanne Marie - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Sooner Theatre 2%

Paige Cain - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 1%

Brent Florendo - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 1%

Julia Donaldson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Joe Kelley - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Edmond Nemorial High School 14%

Jonathan Beck Reed - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

Julian Ibarra as Ned - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 10%

Jerome Stevenson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Farley McDaniel as Felix - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 4%

Amanda Lee - VENUS IN FUR - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 4%

Wil Rogers - THE 39 STEPS - The Pollard Theatre 4%

Emory Otto as Kile - BRO? - Co.llective Arts Productions 4%

Caitlin Cairns - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Giovanni Fontana as Bruce - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 4%

Cam Taylor - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Jessica Carabajal - THE CATMASTER CYCLE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 3%

Denise Hughes - AN UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Rob May - AN UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Gianna Hoffman - LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 2%

Casey Kassal as Cousin - BRO? - Co.llective Arts Productions 2%

Lola Zwirtz - LITTLE WOMEN - Hoshall Productions 2%

Vivian Le - CHAGRIN FALLS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Drew Bos - LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 2%

John C. Arnold - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Kathy Skaggs - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Austin Tracy - TOM SAWYER - Hoshall Productions 1%

Taylor Reich - RUMORS - JewelBox 1%

Tony Kesserwani as Charles - BRO? - Co.llective Arts Productions 1%

Kaelin McGowan - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 24%

THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 14%

RADIUM GIRLS - Edmond Memorial 14%

LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Company 7%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Edmond Memorial High School 6%

ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 6%

LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 5%

HAMLET - Oklahoma Shakespeare 4%

THE 39 STEPS - The Pollard Theatre 4%

HONKY - The Vanguart 3%

AN UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 2%

AN IDEAL HUSBAND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

TOM SAWYER - Hoshall Productions 2%

THE AMEN CORNER - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

PUFFS - Rose State Theatre 1%

EVERLASTING CHOCOLATE THERAPY - Out of the Box 1%

SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

CHAGRIN FALLS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PAGLIACCI - Painted Sky Opera 55%

NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE - The Yale Theatre 45%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shawn Irish - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

Anthony Risi - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 12%

Brett Rottmayer and Patrick Towne - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 11%

Suzanne Ritchal - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 11%

Kimberly Powers - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre 10%

Jason Foreman - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 9%

Kimberly Powers - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Michael Long and Jared Blount - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 7%

Kimberly Powers - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre 6%

Deb Sivigny - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Jason Foreman - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Corey Ray - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 17%

Abigail Templer - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 15%

Brett Rottmayer - SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 12%

Jared Blount - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 10%

Corey Ray - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Corey Ray - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Corey Ray - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Jacob Henry - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Harley Harris - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 5%

Corey Ray - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Christine Jolly - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Dakota Lee Bryant - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Eddie Gert - THE RED LAMP - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Harley Harris - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ella Latham - LEGALLY BONDE - Kismet 8%

Baylee Fitzgerald as Heather Mcnamara - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 8%

Thomas Olsen - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre 7%

Anette Barrios-Torres - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Caleb Barnett - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatrr 5%

Keegan Buckaloo - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 5%

Matoaka Little Eagle - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Alyssa Peters - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Grace Pierce - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 3%

Chelsea Zeno - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Lance Overdorff - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 3%

Meghan Haynes - HEATHERS - Upstage Theater 3%

Abigail Brock - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 3%

Haley Claire Gustafson - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 3%

Shawntel Black - MATILDA - Lyric Theatre 2%

Anthony Neumann - LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet 2%

Xander Chauncey - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Colin Anderson - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Emma Cook - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 2%

Steven Reese - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 2%

Robin Robinson - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theater 2%

Anna McGuire - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 2%

Spencer Battiest - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Megan Brown - HEATHERS - Upstage Theater 1%

Maurice Quintel Simmons - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

David Burkhart - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Co. 10%

Delaney Horton - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 8%

Caleb McLaren as Tommy - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 7%

Wil Rogers - HONKY - The Vanguart 7%

Delaney Horton - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 6%

Maddie Wall - AN UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 6%

Jessa Schinske - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Jewel Box Theatre 6%

Jackson West as Mickey - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 5%

Maurice Quintel Simmons - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 5%

Alexandra Eckelbarger as Emma - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 4%

Steven Reese - LITTLE WOMEN - Hoshall Productions 4%

Logan Wilkinson as Ben - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 4%

Denise Hughes - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Joe Burleigh - HAY FEVER - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Lilli Bassett - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Jacey Nichole - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Christine Lanning - STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - JewelBox 2%

Amaya Perkins - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 2%

Eloka Dilke - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 2%

Thor Bautz - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Shane Dootlittle - TOM SAWYER - Hoshall Productions 2%

Lilli Bassett - RUMORS - JewelBox 1%

Sean Spencer - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

Peyton Penick - TOM SAWYER - Hoshall Productions 1%

Justin Doolittle - LITTLE WOMEN - Hoshall Productions 1%

