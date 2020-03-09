Broadway and Cabaret Stars Premiere New Shows in Broadway's Living Room

Maurice Hines And The DIVA Jazz Orchestra: Havin' A Ball

Mar 13-14

Maurice Hines, best known for Eubie!, Uptown...It's Hot!, and Hot Feet, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below in Havin' A Ball with the internationally acclaimed All-Female Jazz Orchestra DIVA. Maurice sings and dances his way through the songs that inspired his 70+ years in show business. From his many Broadway hits and Tony® nomination, to major television appearances, feature films, headlining Vegas, choreographing, directing and beyond, Maurice will share the memories and moments that have kept him tappin' thru life and Havin a Ball! Sharing the stage with Maurice is the award-winning, women-powered DIVA Jazz Orchestra, led by Music Director/Drummer Sherrie Maricle.

Learn More and Purchase Tickets

David Yazbek

Mar 27-Jun 18

David Yazbek returns to Feinstein's/54 Below! Here's a rare opportunity to see one of the theater's most innovative composers do what he's actually best at- thrilling a live audience. The New York Times has called his live performance "A thrill-ride at a volcano's edge." Together, with a band of the most exciting musicians in NYC (including a mighty full horn section!), Yazbek will perform songs from his albums and shows- old, new, and upcoming. Don't miss this chance to see the composer/lyricist of Tootsie, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Women On The Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Band's Visit, "Boardwalk Empire," and the haunting "Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego Theme," strut his piano-banging stuff.

Learn More and Purchase Tickets

Klea Blackhurst

Apr 3-5

Klea Blackhurst, who won wide renown for her loving tribute to Ethel Merman, Everything The Traffic Will Allow, now turns her long association with one of Broadway's most esteemed composers, Jerry Herman, into a brand new solo show, One Of The Girls. From real characters- like his dear mother Ruth (who taught him that you could throw a party simply because "It's Today") - to fictional characters, like Mame, who encouraged us to "Open A New Window"; Dolly Levi, who decided to rejoin the human race "Before The Parade Passes By"; and Zaza, who bravely declared, "I Am What I Am": Jerry Herman has lifted wonderful women off the page and into our hearts for almost six decades, come hear one of "Jerry's Girls" sing his praises.

Learn More and Purchase Tickets



Marilyn Maye: 92 and I'm Not Through!

Apr 8-17

Back by popular demand! In 92 and I'm Not Through! marvelous Marilyn Maye returns to her home away from home to share a once-in-a-lifetime show with her favorite audiences. As always, Marilyn carries the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the singers who perform these songs today and will carry them on to future generations. Ms. Maye is an artist for connoisseurs whose powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!



Learn More and Purchase Tickets





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories