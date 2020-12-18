Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in New Orleans!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Emily Carmadelle 33%

Chad Winters 19%

Gordon Carmadelle 17%



Best Ensemble

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Le Petit Théâtre Du Vieux Carré - 2020 33%

FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2020 22%

DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 19%



Best Theatre Staff

Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts 54%

Theatre Baton Rouge 25%

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 14%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Playmakers of Baton Rouge 50%

Theatre Baton Rouge Young Actors Program 50%



Costume Design of the Decade

Hope Bennett - SPIDER QUEEN - The NOLA project - 2017 34%

Sam Mihalik - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 34%

Sara Bandurian - THE WIZ - See Em On Stage - 2017 22%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Kelly Fouchi - BILLY ELLIOT - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2017 24%

Aj Allegra - 1776 - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2016 21%

Emilie Whelan - RAGTIME - Cripple Creek - 2016 21%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Lauren Turner - IN THE RED AND BROWN WATER - No Dream Deferred - 2019 35%

Michael McKelvey - HAND TO GOD - The Storyville Collective - 2017 35%

Christopher Bentivegna - FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC - See Em On Stage - 2015 19%



Favorite Social Media

The NOLA Project 84%

@junebugnola 8%

New Orleans Box Office 8%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Sydney Thomas - MEAN GIRLS - Tulane Theatre Lab - 2019 63%

Bill Young - DREAMGIRLS - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2019 37%



Performer Of The Decade

Molly Kate Skupien - FUN HOME - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2018 27%

Phyllis Horridge - FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2020 17%

Enrico Cannella - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Jefferson Performing Arts Society - 2018 13%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2018 27%

BILLY ELLIOT - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2017 23%

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Manship Theatre - 2019 16%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CRUCIBLE - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2019 43%

THE ROSE TATTOO - The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company - 2016 31%

FOX ON THE FAIRWAY - Theatre Baton Rouge - 2020 17%



Set Design Of The Decade

Eric Porter - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts - 2016 76%

Matthew Collier - FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC - See Em On Stage - 2015 24%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

30 By Ninety Theatre 58%

Theatre Baton Rouge 15%

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts 9%

