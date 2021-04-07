Segal Centre Segal Centre Welcomes Back Audiences With EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Every Brilliant Thing was written by Duncan Macmillan with Johnny Donahoe.

Apr. 7, 2021  

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will welcome back audiences to the theatre with Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan with Johnny Donahoe.

Produced in association with Hudson Village Theatre, this enlightening and hopeful play is directed by Dean Patrick Fleming (Hudson Village Theatre's Art and The Drawer Boy) and stars Daniel Brochu (Last seen at Segal in Tribes). Every Brilliant Thing will be presented in the Segal Centre Studio following all the appropriate provincial health and safety guidelines from May 1 to May 16, 2021.

The colour yellow. Roller coasters. Ice cream. As a mother battles chronic depression, a child creates a list of every brilliant thing he can think of, to remind him what makes life worth living. As the boy grows, so does the list. Looking back on a life of ups and downs, the man takes the audience on an inspiring journey that celebrates finding joy in daily life and being grateful for the simple pleasures hiding all around us. At once intimate and (safely) interactive, this touching, funny, and uplifting performance chronicles life's small joys and reveals the lengths to which we will go for those we love.

"After a year that hasn't been easy for anyone, spent in lockdown and isolation, Every Brilliant Thing reminds audiences the power of connection and the importance of never giving up hope. On May 1, it will have been 416 days since our last live audience - you can imagine how much we are looking forward to seeing our patrons again," said Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

The Segal Centre has gone to great lengths to ensure a safe return to the theatre for all. Audiences can look forward to a production with limited audience members, socially distanced seating, curfew-friendly scheduling, contactless ticketing, procedural mask wearing, and more. Due to the unique nature of the play, additional safety measures have been put in place including clever design and staging. For more information please visit segalcentre.org/coronavirus .

Learn more at www.segalcentre.org.


