Catch the Classic Western Film Series Live at The WYO

Back for its 10th year it's the Classic Western Film Series at the WYO! Each film features a guest host, prize giveaways, free popcorn and a sense of nostalgia. Started in 2010 by then board member Gene Sturlin and now board chair, each film is introduced by Mr. Sturlin and a guest host who touches on highlights, lowlights and funny anecdotes from the film.

The lineup this year includes The Apple Dumpling Gang, Disney's version of a western comedy, starring Don Knotts and Tim Conway on January 10; the coming-of-age Western, The Culpepper Cattle Co. with upcomer Gary Grimes and Bo Hopkins January 17; Hondo January 24 starring John Wayne, Geraldine Page and Ward Bond; and Canadian Pacific, this years' rousing locomotor with Randolph Scott and Jane Wyatt January 31. All films are at 2pm, four Sundays in January. Start your new year with the classics!

Sponsored by the Christine Gempp Love Foundation and the John & Helen Ilsley Family Foundation with additional support from Let'er Buck Car Wash, Gene & Vickie Sturlin, Vacutech, TruBuilt Builders, Robert & Tracy Boyle and Kim & Mary Kay Love. Patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com with a limited number of seats available. Concertgoers will be required to wear face coverings while in the WYO Theater.