MOULIN ROUGE, THE FIGS & More Lead Orlando's February 2024 Theater Top Picks

Florida is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

Moulin Rouge!

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - February 20, 2024 through March 03, 2024

Baz Luhrmann's luscious film comes to life on stage in one of the most eye-popping shows to ever hit Broadway. Enter a world of splendor and romance, of over-the-top excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! In this breath-taking new musical, the Moulin Rouge comes to life onstage, in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - LOVE, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

The Figs

American Stage Theatre Company - July 10, 2023 through August 04, 2024

The king that rules the magical, ludicrous, kingdom of The Figs is quite actually addicted to figs, mah lord. His more publicly well-received daughter is in love with an inn-keeper in a sort of star-crossed lovers situation. A set of friends - human and swan - are on a journey thrown into existence by the royal family's insanity. All the while, our wily and multiple identity-sporting storyteller keeps us on a track that feels like the “Shrek” universe on an acid trip. But really, this is a story of kindness and what we’ll sacrifice for love. Sometimes stories exist just for the sake of telling stories. World premiere.

Best of Broadway: 1955-1964

Breakthrough Theatre Company - January 19, 2024 through February 05, 2024

Breakthrough Theatre Company presents our annual musical review, "Best of Broadway," from January 19th-February 5th.

This year we will cover shows that opened on Broadway from 1955-1964.

Show times are Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 3:00 pm.

Up on the Roof

Florida Studio Theatre - September 27, 2023 through February 04, 2024

In the 1950s and ‘60s, chart-topping songs burst out of Midtown Manhattan. The Brill Building stood at the center of it all. The iconic ‘Brill Sound’ produced legendary songwriting teams like Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Carole King and Gerry Goffin, as well as Burt Bacharach and Hal David, who churned out hit after hit. Featuring songs like “A Teenager in Love,” “One Fine Day,” “Walk on By,” “River Deep Mountain High,” and many more.

Pictures From Home

Florida Studio Theatre - December 13, 2023 through February 18, 2024

A moving and comedic portrait of a mother, a father, and the son who photographed their lives. Drawing inspiration from Larry Sultan’s celebrated photo memoir, Pictures From Home will evoke recollections of childhood, parenthood, and the ever-changing nature of familial bonds. Can we ever really know our parents?

Bye Bye Birdie

Haines City Theatre - February 23, 2024 through March 17, 2024

BYE BYE BIRDIE

February 23rd - March 17th



A loving send-up of the 1950s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll, Bye Bye Birdie remains as fresh and vibrant as ever. Teen heartthrob Conrad Birdie has been drafted, so he chooses All-American girl Kim MacAfee for a very public farewell kiss. Featuring a tuneful high-energy score, plenty of great parts for teens, and a hilarious script, Birdie continues to thrill audiences around the world.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Manatee Performing Arts Center - January 25, 2024 through February 04, 2024

Oklahoma! is the groundbreaking musical that set the stage for all that followed! It kicked off a Golden Age of American musicals that lasted for several decades.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s exuberant classic is a lively, tuneful musical full of cowboys, farmers, romance and fearless optimism. Featuring original songs, such as “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'”, “People Will Say We’re in Love”, and “Can’t Say No” and includes lively dance numbers and charming humor With its timeless story and iconic music, Oklahoma! is a must-see musical that will captivate audiences of all ages!

Breaking Up Is Hard To Do

The Winter Park Playhouse - January 19, 2024 through February 17, 2024

Kicking off the new year, The Winter Park Playhouse pays tribute to the timeless songwriting of the legendary Neil Sedaka with their mainstage production of Breaking Up Is Hard To Do playing January 19 through February 17, 2024. This heartwarming, crowd-pleasing musical comedy has won praise both nationally and in London, and is set for its return to The Winter Park Playhouse with an impressive professional cast. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m.,Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Set at a Catskills resort in 1960, this popular musical follows two friends who leave Brooklyn for a Labor Day weekend in search of good times and romance. The score features twenty of Neil Sedaka's most popular hits including "Laughter In The Rain," "Where The Boys Are," "Calendar Girl," "Love Will Keep Us Together," and the chart-topping title song! This Winter Park Playhouse production boasts a stellar cast of musical comedy professionals including Playhouse returning actors: Tay Anderson (Honky Tonk Laundry, Crazy for Gershwin, What a Glorious Feeling), Alexander Mrazek* (Desperate Measures), Ryan Matthew Petty (ShBoom! Life Could Be A Dream), Kelly Wells (Florida Festival of New Musicals) and newcomers Sahid Pabon and Avianna Tato making their Playhouse mainstage debut.

Steel Magnolias

Theater West End - February 16, 2024 through March 03, 2024

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, ("I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years"); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Ride the Cyclone

Theatre South Playhouse - February 29, 2024 through March 10, 2024

Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips is proud to announce the Central Florida Premiere of the cult hit musical “Ride The Cyclone!” With book, music, and lyrics by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond this dark comedy musical takes the stage at the Playhouse to thrill and chill audiences in our immersive space.

In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of a group of teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller, The Amazing Karnak, invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. This popular musical is a funny and moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

