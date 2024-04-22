MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, CABARET & More Lead in Nominations for 2024 Drama League Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Drama League has announced the 2024 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. Honoring Broadway and Off-Broadway achievements, the nominations were announced this morning by Vanessa Williams and Bebe Neuwirth at the official announcement event held at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, which was streamed live online by BroadwayWorld.com.

The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 90th Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City) on Friday, May 17, 2023 at 12:00PM. Tickets and tables to the star-studded luncheon are available for purchase at dramaleague.org/2024-awards or by calling The Drama League event office at 212.625.1025.

The Drama League previously announced the 2024 Special Recognition Award Recipients: two-time Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Groff will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Tony Award and two-time Academy Award winner Jessica Lange will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award; Schele Williams will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; and Kandi Burruss will receive the Gratitude Award, in recognition of her leadership and commitment to the theater industry as a producer and performer.

The Drama League Awards Event Co-Chairs are Bonnie Comley and Darin Oduyoye. The Steering Committee is Trish Chambers, Jonathan Demar, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kirk Iwanowski, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community — the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. For more information about membership or The Drama League Awards, please call (212) 244-9494 x101 or visit www.dramaleague.org.

2024 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS NOMINATIONS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

THE COMEUPPANCE

Signature Theatre

The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre

Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Eric Ting

Produced by Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Timothy J. McClimon, Executive Director)

FLEX

Lincoln Center Theater

Written by Candrice Jones

Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop, Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel, Managing Director; Naomi Grabel, Executive Director of Development and Planning)

GRIEF HOTEL

Clubbed Thumb

Written by Liza Birkenmeier

Directed by Tara Ahmadinejad

Produced by Clubbed Thumb (Maria Striar, Artistic Director and Founder; Michael Bulger, Producing Director) in partnership with New Georges (Susan Bernfield, Artistic Director); presented at The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)

THE HUNT

St. Ann’s Warehouse

Written by Thomas Vinterberg & Tobias Lindholm

Adapted by David Farr

Directed by Rupert Goold

Produced by the Almeida Theatre (Rupert Goold, Artistic Director; Denise Wood, Executive Director), presented by St. Ann’s Warehouse (Susan Feldman, Artistic Director; Lianna Portnoy, Managing Director; Erik Wallin, General Manager)

JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Manhattan Theatre Club

Written by Jocelyn Bioh

Directed by Whitney White

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Chris Jennings, Executive Director; Stephen M. Kaus, Director of Artistic Producing)

MOTHER PLAY

Second Stage Theater

Written by Paula Vogel

Directed by Tina Landau

Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director; Lisa Lawer Post, Executive Director) in association with Salman and Vienn Al-Rashid, Courtney Lederer and Mark Thierfelder, Jerry and Roz Meyer, Alix L.L. Ritchie and Jayne Baron Sherman

OH, MARY!

Lucille Lortel Theatre

Written by Cole Escola

Directed by Sam Pinkleton

Produced by Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon, Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre

PATRIOTS

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Written by Peter Morgan

Directed by Rupert Goold

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, NETFLIX, Nederlander Presentations Inc., Richard Winkler, Stephanie P. McClelland, Ted Snowdon, Jamie deRoy/Ken & Rande Greiner, Richard D. Batchelder Jr., The Almeida Theatre

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Manhattan Theatre Club

Written by Joshua Harmon

Directed by David Cromer

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Chris Jennings, Executive Director; Stephen M. Kaus, Director of Artistic Producing)

STEREOPHONIC

John Golden Theatre/Playwrights Horizons

Written by David Adjmi

Directed by Daniel Aukin

Produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, Ashley Melone, Nick Mills; Co-Produced by Jillian Robbins, Stella La Rue, Alex Levy & David Aron, Dori Berinstein, James Bolosh, Burnt Umber Productions, The Cohn Sisters, Cathy Dantchik, Alexander R. Donnelly, Emerald Drive, Federman Koenigsberg, Dann Fink, Ruth Hendel, Larry Hirschhorn, Jenen Rubin, John Gore Organization, Willette & Manny Klausner, LAMF Protozoa, Katrina McCann, Stephanie P. McClelland, No Guarantees, Marissa Palley & Daniel Aron, Anna Schafer, Soto Productions, Sean Walsh, Bruce & Peggy Wanta, Hillary Wyatt, deRoy Howard, Winkler & Smalberg, 42nd.CLUB, Craig Balsam, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, Jonathan Demar, Douglas Denoff, DJD Productions, Echo Lake Entertainment, Faliro House, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Gabay, GFOUR Productions, Candy Kosow Gold, and Wes Grantom; and Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing Director; Carol Fishman, General Manager); Associate Producer: Zachary Baer

WET BRAIN

Playwrights Horizons/MCC Theater

Written by John J. Caswell, Jr.

Directed by Dustin Wills

Produced by Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing Director; Carol Fishman, General Manager) and MCC Theater (Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director)

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A PLAY

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

Circle in the Square Theatre

Written by Henrik Ibsen

A new version by Amy Herzog

Directed by Sam Gold

Produced by Seaview, Patrick Catullo, Plan B, Roth-Manella Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Jon B. Platt, Atekwana Hutton, Bob Boyett, Chris & Ashlee Clarke, Cohen-Demar Productions, Andrew Diamond, G16 Productions, Sony Music Masterworks, Triptyk Studios, Trunfio Ryan, Kate Cannova, and DJL Productions

APPROPRIATE

Second Stage Theater/Belasco Theatre

Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Lila Neugebauer

Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director; Lisa Lawer Post, Executive Director); Produced in association with Ambassador Theatre Group, Amanda Dubois, Annapurna Theatre, and Bad Robot Live

DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA

Lucille Lortel Theatre

Written by John Patrick Shanley

Directed by Jeff Ward

Produced by Play Hooky Productions, Seaview, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson, by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre

DOUBT: A PARABLE

Roundabout Theatre Company

Written by John Patrick Shanley

Directed by Scott Ellis

Roundabout Theatre Company (Scott Ellis, Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers, Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, CFRE, Chief Advancement Officer)

THE EFFECT

The Shed

Written by Lucy Prebble

Directed by Jamie Lloyd

Presented by The Shed (Meredith “Max” Hodges, CEO; Alex Poots, Artistic Director) and The National Theatre (Rufus Norris, Director; Kate Varah, Executive Director), in association with The Jamie Lloyd Company

MARY JANE

Manhattan Theatre Club

Written by Amy Herzog

Directed by Anne Kauffman

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Chris Jennings, Executive Director; Stephen M. Kaus, Director of Artistic Producing)

OUR CLASS

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Written by Tadeusz Słobodzianek

Adapted by Norman Allen

Directed by Igor Golyak

Produced by Brooklyn Academy of Music, Sofia Kapkova, Sara Stackhouse, Anastasia Gudkova; a MART Foundation and Arlekin Players Presentation

PURLIE VICTORIOUS: A NON-CONFEDERATE ROMP THROUGH THE COTTON PATCH

Music Box Theatre

Written by Ossie Davis

Directed by Kenny Leon

Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Leslie Odom, Jr., Louise Gund, Bob Boyett, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, Willette and Manny Klausner, Brenda Boone, Salman Moudhy Al-Rashid, Creative Partners Productions, Irene Gandy, Kayla Greenspan, Mark and David Golub Productions, Kenny Leon, John Gore Organization, W3 Productions, Morwin Schmookler, Van Kaplan, Ken Greiner, Patrick W. Jones, Nicolette Robinson, National Black Theatre, Alan Alda, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry Washington, and The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President); Associate Producer: Maia Kayla Glasman and Brandon J. Schwartz

UNCLE VANYA

Lincoln Center Theater

Written by Anton Chekhov

A new version by Heidi Schreck

Directed by Lila Neugebauer

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop, Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel, Managing Director; Naomi Grabel, Executive Director of Development and Planning)

THE WHITE CHIP

Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space

Written by Sean Daniels

Directed by Sheryl Kaller

Produced by Annaleigh Ashford, Hank Azaria, Jason Biggs, Edie Falco, Ryan Hampton, John Larroquette, The Recovery Project, John Beyer, Linda Karn, Shannyn Lambert, Barbara Manocherian, Daryl Roth, Jayne Baron Sherman, Ashley Melone & Nick Mills, Susan Edelstein, Jacob Soroken Porter, and Beth Rosner

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

Atlantic Theater Company

Book by Marco Ramirez

Music by the Grammy Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club

Developed and Directed by Saheem Ali

Choreography by Patricia Delgado, Justin Peck

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director)

DEAD OUTLAW

Minetta Lane Theatre

Book by Itamar Moses

Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

Conceived by David Yazbek

Directed by David Cromer

Movement Direction by Ani Taj

Produced by Audible Theatre (Kate Navin, Audible Artistic Producer)

HARMONY

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Book and Lyrics by Bruce Sussman

Music by Barry Manilow

Directed and Choreographed by Warren Carlyle

Produced by Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, Garry C. Kief, Hunter Arnold, Scott Abrams, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Marco Santarelli, Tom D’Angora, Michael D’Angora, Paul Gavriani, Nick Padgett, Neil Gooding Productions, Christine Petti, Rob Kolson, James L. Nederlander, Mark E. Jacobs, Steve Kyriakis & Matt Donaldson, Jamie deRoy, Ira & Yael Kleinman, Matthew Rosenthal, NETworks Presentations LLC, Caiola Productions, Good Productions, Sig Anderman, David Bryant, PickleStar A Cohen, Michael B. Cox, Susan DuBow, Greg Field, David Gemunder, David & Lori Hsieh, In Unison Productions, Larry & Robin Kaufman, Willette & Manny Klausner, Sara Miller McCune, Michael Patrick, Harvey & Sandy Platt, Mark Revitz, Jason Rose, Larry Starr, Laurie M. Tisch, Witzend Productions, Harold Matzner, Joanne Sherry Mitchell, Addiss Keena/Amuse, Inc., Burba Hayes LLC/Hunter Johnson, Michelle J. Kaplan/Megan Ann Rasmussen, Viva Diva USA Inc./Theatre Nerd Productions, Bellanca Vasi/John & Ron Yonover, Frederic J. Siegel/The StoryLine Project; in association with Wilfried Rimensberger, Stiletto Entertainment

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

James Earl Jones Theatre

Book by Jonathan A. Abrams

Story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan A. Abrams

Music by Huey Lewis and The News

Directed by Gordon Greenberg

Choreography by Lorin Latarro

Produced by Hunter Arnold, Tyler Mitchell, and Kayla Greenspan; Co-Produced by Chuck Schwab, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, Brad Freeman, Whitney Kiely Moehle, Nederlander Presentations, Stephens Brothers Productions, Gary & Marcia Nelson, Michael Wilsey Family, Mickey Gooch, Jr., HLX Invest Co., Dagley Pottruck Productions, Primary Wave Music, Ken Siebel, Badlamp Productions, and Will Meldman

HELL’S KITCHEN

The Public Theater/Shubert Theatre

Book by Kristoffer Diaz

Music and Lyrics by Alicia Keys

Directed by Michael Greif

Choreography by Camille A. Brown

Produced by AK Worldwide Media, Roc Nation, DML Productions, Julie Yorn, Mandy Hackett, The Jacobs Family, Sharpton Swindal Productions, John Gore Organization, Terria Joseph, Andy Nahas, James L. Nederlander, Clara Wu Tsai, Grove Entertainment, Independent Presenters Network, Della Pietra Spark Theatricals, and The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director); Associate Producer Ana Lara

ILLINOISE

Park Avenue Armory/St. James Theatre

Music and Lyrics by Sufjan Stevens

Story by Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury, based on the album “Illinoise” by Sufjan Stevens

Directed and Choreographed by Justin Peck

Produced by Orin Wolf, John Styles, and David Binder; Produced in association with Seaview; Co-Produced by Thomas O. Kriegsmann and The Fisher Center at Bard

LEMPICKA

Longacre Theatre

Book by Carson Kreitzer and Matt Gould

Music by Matt Gould

Lyrics and Original Concept by Carson Kreitzer

Directed by Rachel Chavkin

Choreography by Raja Feather Kelly

Produced by Seaview, Jenny Niederhoffer, Roth-Manella Productions, FineWomen Productions, Benjamin Nelson, LD Entertainment, Marisa de Lempicka, Rowland Weinstein, InterparkTriple Corp, Oren Michels, Partners in Kind, Sony Music Masterworks, Karen Brooks, David Thomas Tao, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President), Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, Mike Karns, Eric Cervini/Dennis Trunfio, and Anita Waxman; Executive Producers Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins; Produced in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director) and La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director; Debby Buchholz, Managing Director)

THE NOTEBOOK

The Schoenfeld Theatre

Book by Bekah Brunstetter

Music and Lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson

Directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams

Choreography by Katie Spelman

Produced by Kevin McCollum, Kurt Deutsch, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Stella LaRue, Hunter Arnold, Roy Furman, Nederlander Productions, Inc., LAMS Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Betsy Dollinger, Endeavor, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, Timothy Laczynski, Scott Abrams/Jonathan Corr/Leslie Mayer, Bob Boyett, Emily Bock/Pam & Stephen Della Pietra, EST Productions/LTD Productions, Independent Presenters Network, and Lucas McMahon; Produced in association with Chicago Shakespeare Theater (Rick Boynton, Creative Producer; Barbara Gaines, Artistic Director; Criss Henderson, Executive Director); Associate Producer Jack Eidson and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Inc.

THE OUTSIDERS

Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine

Music and Lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine

Directed by Danya Taymor

Choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman

Produced by The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Angelina Jolie, Betsy Dollinger, Jonathan & Michelle Clay, Cristina Marie Vivenzio, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President), LaChanze & Marylee Fairbanks, Debra Martin Chase, Sony Music Masterworks, Jamestown Revival Theater, Jennifer & Jonathan Allan Soros, Tanninger Entertainment, Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman, Geffen Playhouse/Howard Tenenbaum/Linda B. Rubin, Kevin Ryan, Mistry Theatrical Ventures, Galt & Irvin Productions, Tulsa Clarks, Paul & Margaret Liljenquist, Bob & Claire Patterson, Voltron Global Media, James L. Nederlander, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, John Gore Organization, Independent Presenters Network, Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota, Jeffrey Finn, Playhouse Square, Sue Marks, Indelible InK, Lionheart Productions, The Broadway Investor's Club, Starhawk Productions, Distant Rumble, Green Leaf Partnership, Michael & Elizabeth Venuti, Leslie Kavanaugh, Deborah & Dave Smith, Belle Productions, Chas & Jen Grossman, Miranda & Sahra Esmonde-White, Rungnapa & Jim Teague, Michael & Molly Schroeder, Casey & Chelsea Baugh, James L. Flautt, Jon L. Morris, Becky Winkler, William Moran Hickey Jr. & William Moran Hickey III, Oddly Specific Productions, Melissa Chamberlain & Michael McCartney, Rachel Weinstein, Wavelength Productions, Rob O'Neill & Shane Snow, Eric Stine, Cornice Productions, and La Jolla Playhouse

SUFFS

Music Box Theatre

Music, Book and Lyrics by Shaina Taub

Directed by Leigh Silverman

Choreography by Mayte Natalio

Produced by Jill Furman, Rachel Sussman, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai; Co-Produced by Roy Furman, Walport Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, Kevin Ryan & Diane Scott Carter, Renee Ring & Paul Zofnass, Judith Teel Davis & Joe Carroll, Tom D'Angora & Michael D'Angora, Louise Gund, Sandy Robertson, Allison Rubler, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Stone Arch Theatricals/Mayer Productions, Xan Weiser/Matters of the Art, Christin Brecher, The Broadway Investor's Club, Ari Conte, Jennifer Friedland, Rose Maxi, 16 Sunset Productions, Chutzpah Productions, Julie E. Cohen, The Garelicks, Meena Harris, John Gore Organization, Laura Lonergan, Sally Martin, Bryan McCaffrey, Nederlander Presentations, Brian Spector, Candy Spelling, Morgan Steward, True Story Productions, Zuckerberg/Segal, Needle Productions/ Oddly Specific Productions, Craig Balsam/Jennifer Kroman, Burkhardt Jones Productions/Adam Cohen, Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla/Samantha Squeri, Funroe Productions/Nothing Ventured Productions, Jamrock Productions/Soto Productions, Peter May/Alissandra Aronow, Michelle Noh/Todd B. Rubin, Nick Padgett/Vasi Laurence, Seaview/Level Forward, Six Point Productions/Theatre Nerd Productions, Theatre Producers of Color/Kim Khoury, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President) and The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director); Associate Producer Miranda Gohh and Morgan Steward

TEETH

Playwrights Horizons

Book and Music by Anna K. Jacobs

Book and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Based on the screenplay “TEETH” by Mitchell Lichtenstein

Directed by Sarah Benson

Choreography by Raja Feather Kelly

Produced by Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing Director; Carol Fishman, General Manager). Presented by special arrangement with Mark Gordon Pictures and LD Entertainment

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Imperial Theatre

Book by Rick Elice

Music and Lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co.

Directed by Jessica Stone

Choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll

Produced by Peter Schneider, Jennifer Costello, Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Seth A. Goldstein, Jane Bergère, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jason M. Brady, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Erica Rotstein & Crista Marie Jackson, Jana Bezdek & Jen Hoguet, John H. Tyson, Rich Entertainment Group, Jeremiah H. Harris, John Gore Organization, Jeff & Shannon Fallick, Rodney Rigby, Patti & Mike Sullivan, Larry Lelli, Bonnie Feld, Larry J. Kroll, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President), Nederlander Presentations, Yonge Street Theatricals, Nancy Gibbs, Jack Lane, Mark Parkman Fairview Productions, Nothing Ventured Productions, Amy & PJ Lampi, Gwen Arment & Vasi Laurence, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, The Glasshouse USA, Willette & Manny Klausner, John Paterakis, Hope Tschopik Schneider, Margot Astrachan, Patty Baker, The Burcaws & Q'd Up Productions, Crescent Road, Sally Jacobs & Warren Baker, Tawnia Knox & Stuart Snyder, Madison Wells Live & Takonkiet Viravan, Terry H. Morgenthaler, Pamela Moschetti, Gabrielle Palitz & Fahs Productions, The Roehl Family & Chema Verduzco, Shapiro Jensen Schroeder, Cynthia Stroum, Tre Amici Productions, We Eat Dreams Productions, Rachel Weinstein, Maik Klokow, and MEHR-BB Entertainment

OUTSTANDING REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

CABARET

August Wilson Theatre

Book by Joe Masteroff

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Music by John Kander

Directed by Rebecca Frecknall

Choreography by Julia Cheng

Produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Underbelly, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Wessex Grove, Julie Boardman, Tom Smedes, Peter Stern, Heather Shields, Caiola Productions, Kate Cannova, Aleri Entertainment, Alex Levy Productions, Bunny Rabbit Productions, Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora, Cyrene Esposito, David Treatman, Eddie Redmayne, The Array IV, Bad Robot Live, Grace Street Creative Group, Jim Kierstead, George Waud, Yonge Street Theatricals, Federman Koenigsberg Productions/Sara Beth Zivitz, Tina Marie Casamento/Jennifer Johns, Patty Baker/Matthew Christopher Pietras, Robyn Coles/The Cohn Sisters, Nolan Doran/Fakston Productions, Epic/Jeffrey Grove, Jessica Goldman Foung/M Kilburg Reedy, William Frisbie/Andrew Paradis, Marguerite Steed Hoffman/Willette & Manny Klausner, Iocane Productions/Tilted, Kat Kit 4/Second Act, Vasi Laurence/Stephen C. Byrd, Brian & Dayna Lee/City Cowboy Productions, Maybe This Time/3D Productions, Nothing Ventured Productions/Catherine Schreiber & Co., Tegan Summer Theatericals/The Wolf Pack, Ilana Woldenberg/W Stage Productions, and The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President)

GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

James Earl Jones Theatre

Book, Music and Lyrics by Scott Brown and Anthony King

Directed by Alex Timbers

Choreography by Nancy Renée Braun

Produced by Ambassador Theatre Group, Patrick Catullo, Bad Robot Live, Seth A. Goldstein, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Runyonland Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Timothy Bloom, Larry Lelli, Alchemation, The Council, Crescent Road, Wendy Federman, Marcia Goldberg, Hariton deRoy, LD Entertainment, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Spencer Ross, Independent Presenters Network, Medley Houlihan/Score 3 Partners, Triptyk Studios/Iris Smith, Jonathan Demar/Griffin Dohr, Andrew Diamond/Alexander Donnelly, FutureHome Productions/Koenigsberg Subhedar, Roy Gabay/Nicole Eisenberg, Jessica R. Jenen/Linda B. Rubin, Daniel Powell/Amplify Pictures, Jeremy Wein/Walport Productions, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, and Bee Carrozzini

HERE LIES LOVE

Broadway Theatre

Lyrics and Concept by David Byrne

Music by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim

Additional music by Tom Gandey and José Luis Pardo

Directed and Developed by Alex Timbers

Choreography by Annie-B Parson

Produced by Hal Luftig/Kevin Connor, Patrick Catullo, Clint Ramos, Jose Antonio Vargas, Diana DiMenna & Plate Spinner Productions, Lea Salonga, H.E.R., Jo Koy, Apl.de.Ap/Tala Creative Live, Rob Laqui, Giselle "G" Töngi, Adam Hyndman, Eva LaBadie, Georgina Pazcoguin, Marikit Ventures/Miranda Gohh, DJCherishTheLuv/Garcia at Rodis, Don Michael H. Mendoza/Lora Nicolas Olaes, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney/Jeremiah Abraham, No Guarantees, Yasuhiro Kawana, Elise K. Haas, Len Blavatnik, Warner Music Entertainment, Shira Friedman, James L. Nederlander/Independent Presenters Network, LaChanze, Wendy Federman/Suzanne Niedland, Katler-Solomon/Charlotte Cohn, Cathy Dantchik, Elizabeth Armstrong, John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President), Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Eastern Standard Time, Global Creatures, The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions), Triptyk Studios, Iris Smith, Michael Robin Productions/Anastasia Muravyeva, Alexi Melvin/Beesham A. Seecharan, Andrew Diamond/Patrick Trettenero, Buzzy Geduld/Gilad Rogowsky, Craig Balsam/David Brendel, Sok Sabai Productions/Ride or Die Productions, Marco Santarelli/Das Ellman & Howe, Linden Delaney/Smigelrutter Fitviavi and Laura Ivey/Janet Brenner; Associate Producer: Adam Hyndman, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney and Eli Cohen

I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE

Classic Stage Company

Book by Jerome Weidman

Music and Lyrics by Harold Rome

Book revisions by John Weidman

Directed by Trip Cullman

Choreography by Ellenore Scott

Produced by Classic Stage Company (Jill Rafson, Producing Artistic Director)

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Hudson Theatre

Book by George Furth

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Directed by Maria Friedman

Choreography by Tim Jackson

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, Jeff Romley, Debbie Bisno, Lang Entertainment Group, OHenry Productions, Winkler & Smalberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Timothy Bloom, Creative Partners Productions, Eastern Standard Time, Fakston Productions, Marc David Levine, No Guarantees, Ted & Mary Jo Shen, Gilad Rogowsky, Playing Field, Key to the City Productions, Richard Batchelder/Trunfio Ryan, FineWomen Productions/Henry R. Muñoz III, Thomas Swayne/Lamar Richardson, Abrams Cor Mary Maggio, Osh Ashruf/Brenner-Ivey, Craig Balsam/PBL Productions, deRoy DiMaurio Productions/Medley Houlihan, Andrew Diamond/Katler-Solomon Productions, Dodge Hall Productions/Carl Moellenberg, Friedman Simpson/Vernon Stuckelman, William Frisbie/J.J. Powell, Robert Greenblatt/Jonathan Littman, Cleveland O'Neal III/Tom Tuft, Roth-Manella Productions/Seaview, and New York Theatre Workshop (Patricia McGregor, Artistic Director; Jeremy Blocker, Executive Director); Based on the production by The Menier Chocolate Factory

SPAMALOT

St. James Theatre

Book and Lyrics by Eric Idle

Music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle

Directed and Choreographed by Josh Rhodes

Produced by Jeffrey Finn, Roy Furman, Bob Boyett, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President), Jujamcyn Theaters/ATG Productions, Steve Traxler, Mary Lu Roffe, Sandy Robertson, Cue to Cue Productions, Independent Presenters Network, Stephanie P. McClelland, Peter May, The Araca Group, Garmar Cohen, Ergo Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Niedland Gutterman, Hornos Moellenberg, James L. Nederlander, Nancy Pittelman, One Queen Two Knights, Adam Riemer, Iris Smith, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Viva! Diva! and Ed Walson; Produced in association with The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (David M. Rubenstein, Chairman; Deborah F. Rutter, President)

THE WHO’S TOMMY

Nederlander Theatre

Book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff

Music and Lyrics by Pete Townshend

Directed by Des McAnuff

Choreography by Lorin Latarro

Produced by Stephen Gabriel, Ira Pittelman, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Mary Maggio & Scott Abrams, Tom Tuft and Glenn Fuhrman, Batman Harris/Elliott Cornelious, Laura Matalon/Spencer Waller, Richard Winkler, Sheldon Stone, Firemused Productions/Stone Arch Theatricals, LeonoffFedermanWolofsky Productions/Koenigsberg Batchelder, Roy Putrino/Narang Moran, Rich Martino, Aged in Wood/Lee Sachs, Paul and Margaret Liljenquist, R & R Productions, Marla McNally Phillips, Merrie Robin, O'Neill Snow, Work Light Productions, Nederlander Presentations, Independent Presenters Network, John Gore Organization, Palomino Performing Arts, Wavelength Productions, Robert Nederlander, Jr., Botwin Ignal Dawson, Jamie deRoy, Betsy Dollinger, Stacey Woolf Feinberg, Gold Weinstein, Tyce Green, Jenen Rubin, Jim Kierstead, Marco Santarelli, Nancy Timmers, Thomas B. McGrath, Olympus Theatricals, and Goodman Theatre

THE WIZ

Marquis Theatre

Book by William F. Brown

Music and Lyrics by Charlie Smalls

Additional Material by Amber Ruffin

Directed by Schele Williams

Choreography by JaQuel Knight

Produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland, Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker, Elizabeth Armstrong, James L. Nederlander, HudsonMann, Cody Lassen/Matthew D'Arrigo, Independent Presenters Network, Amanda Dubois/The Seed Group, Dori Berinstein, The JaQuel Knight Foundation, Spencer Ross/Stephanie Cowan, Terry Schnuck/Gabrielle Palitz, Pippa Lambert/Alissa Norby, Gina Vernaci, Common, DECO Entertainment, MC Lyte, Patty Baker, Marlene & Gary Cohen, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, The Fabulous Invalid, Fakston Productions, Brian & Nick Ginsberg, Gabrielle Glore, Grove Entertainment, Haffner-Wright Theatricals, House Woods Productions, Interscope & Immersive Records, John Gore Organization, Yasuhiro Kawana, Willette and Manny Klausner, MMC Productions, Lamar Richardson, Runyonland Productions, Erica Lynn Schwartz, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President), Lu-Shawn Thompson, Lana Williams-Woods, The Araca Group, Blakeman-Robinson Entm't/Ricardo Marques, Robert Tichio/Score 3 Partners, Best Yet Entertainment/Branden Grimmett, Dkim Caldwell/Mickalene Thomas, DMQR Productions/Jason Turchin, Epic Theatricals/Jeffrey Grove, Joel Glassman/Westin Hicks, Jamrock Productions/Sonya Houston Productions, Sally Johnston/Ann Scott, Judith Manocherian/Theatre Nerd Productions, Alan Seales/Gonzalez-Leiba Jr., and Ambassador Theatre Group

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Tara Ahmadinejad, Grief Hotel

Clubbed Thumb/New Georges

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Playwrights Horizons/John Golden Theatre

Sam Gold, An Enemy of The People

Circle in the Square

Rupert Goold, The Hunt

St. Ann’s Warehouse/National Theatre Company

Rupert Goold, Patriots

Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Jamie Lloyd, The Effect

The Shed, The National Theatre

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Second Stage Theatre Company

Lila Neugebauer, Uncle Vanya

Lincoln Center Theater

Lucille Lortel Theatre

Eric Ting, The Comeuppance

Signature Theatre Company

Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Manhattan Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Atlantic Theater Company

Sarah Benson, Teeth

Playwrights Horizons

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Minetta Lane Theatre

Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret

August Wilson Theatre

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Hudson Theatre

Des McAnuff, The Who’s Tommy

Nederlander Theater

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Music Box Theatre

Alex Timbers, Gutenberg! The Musical!

James Earl Jones Theatre

Alex Timbers, Here Lies Love

The Broadway Theatre





DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen

Gabby Beans, Jonah

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who’s Tommy

Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya

Jenn Colella, Suffs

Danny DeVito, I Need That

Caleb Eberhardt, The Comeuppance and An Enemy of the People

Alex Edelman, Just for Us

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Eden Espinosa, The Gardens of Anuncia and Lempicka

Paapa Essiedu, The Effect

Melissa Etheridge, Melissa Etheridge: My Window

Laurence Fishburne, Like They Do in the Movies

Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Willam Jackson Harper, Primary Trust and Uncle Vanya

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Eddie Izzard, Hamlet

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Nichelle Lewis, The Wiz

Maribel Martinez, Bees and Honey

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Tobias Menzies, The Hunt

Cynthia Nixon, The Seven Year Disappear

Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious, A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch

Patrick Page, All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain

Nicole Ari Parker, The Refuge Plays

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Aubrey Plaza, Danny and The Deep Blue Sea

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret

Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret

Conrad Ricamora, Here Lies Love and Oh, Mary!

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Zenzi Williams, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch

Jehan O. Young, The Cotillion

The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in eligible Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.

Alfred Molina, Uncle Vanya

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

SPECIAL RECOGNITIONS (previously announced)

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater – Jonathan Groff

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Schele Williams

Contribution to the Theater – Jessica Lange

Gratitude Award – Kandi Burruss

IMPORTANT NOTES

The production of Here We Are was not considered for eligibility this season, at the production’s request.

Appropriate and Mary Jane, having originated Off-Broadway with substantially different production elements, including principal producers, are therefore deemed revivals by the Eligibility Committee and eligible in the Outstanding Revival of a Play category.

The productions of Prayer for the French Republic and Suffs, having originated Off-Broadway with substantially similar production elements, including principal producers, are deemed transfers by the Eligibility Committee and eligible in the Outstanding Production of a Play and Outstanding Production of a Musical categories, respectively.

