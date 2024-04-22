MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, CABARET & More Lead in Nominations for 2024 Drama League Awards

The 90th Annual Drama League Awards ceremony will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024.
The Drama League has announced the 2024 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Play, Outstanding Direction of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. Honoring Broadway and Off-Broadway achievements, the nominations were announced this morning by Vanessa Williams and Bebe Neuwirth at the official announcement event held at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, which was streamed live online by BroadwayWorld.com.
The nominations announcement begins a month of celebrations leading up to the 90th Annual Drama League Awards, which will be held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 West 54th Street, New York City) on Friday, May 17, 2023 at 12:00PM. Tickets and tables to the star-studded luncheon are available for purchase at dramaleague.org/2024-awards or by calling The Drama League event office at 212.625.1025.
The Drama League previously announced the 2024 Special Recognition Award Recipients: two-time Tony Award and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Groff will receive the Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award; Tony Award and two-time Academy Award winner Jessica Lange will receive the Contribution to the Theater Award; Schele Williams will receive the Founders Award for Excellence in Directing; and Kandi Burruss will receive the Gratitude Award, in recognition of her leadership and commitment to the theater industry as a producer and performer.
The Drama League Awards Event Co-Chairs are Bonnie Comley and Darin Oduyoye. The Steering Committee is Trish Chambers, Jonathan Demar, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kirk Iwanowski, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii.
First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community — the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide. For more information about membership or The Drama League Awards, please call (212) 244-9494 x101 or visit www.dramaleague.org.
2024 DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS NOMINATIONS
Signature Theatre
The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre
Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Directed by Eric Ting
Produced by Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Timothy J. McClimon, Executive Director)
Written by Candrice Jones
Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop, Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel, Managing Director; Naomi Grabel, Executive Director of Development and Planning)
Written by Liza Birkenmeier
Directed by Tara Ahmadinejad
Produced by Clubbed Thumb (Maria Striar, Artistic Director and Founder; Michael Bulger, Producing Director) in partnership with New Georges (Susan Bernfield, Artistic Director); presented at The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)
St. Ann’s Warehouse
Written by Thomas Vinterberg & Tobias Lindholm
Adapted by David Farr
Directed by Rupert Goold
Produced by the Almeida Theatre (Rupert Goold, Artistic Director; Denise Wood, Executive Director), presented by St. Ann’s Warehouse (Susan Feldman, Artistic Director; Lianna Portnoy, Managing Director; Erik Wallin, General Manager)
Manhattan Theatre Club
Written by Jocelyn Bioh
Directed by Whitney White
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Chris Jennings, Executive Director; Stephen M. Kaus, Director of Artistic Producing)
Second Stage Theater
Written by Paula Vogel
Directed by Tina Landau
Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director; Lisa Lawer Post, Executive Director) in association with Salman and Vienn Al-Rashid, Courtney Lederer and Mark Thierfelder, Jerry and Roz Meyer, Alix L.L. Ritchie and Jayne Baron Sherman
Lucille Lortel Theatre
Written by Cole Escola
Directed by Sam Pinkleton
Produced by Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon, Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre
Ethel Barrymore Theatre
Written by Peter Morgan
Directed by Rupert Goold
Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, NETFLIX, Nederlander Presentations Inc., Richard Winkler, Stephanie P. McClelland, Ted Snowdon, Jamie deRoy/Ken & Rande Greiner, Richard D. Batchelder Jr., The Almeida Theatre
Manhattan Theatre Club
Written by Joshua Harmon
Directed by David Cromer
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Chris Jennings, Executive Director; Stephen M. Kaus, Director of Artistic Producing)
John Golden Theatre/Playwrights Horizons
Written by David Adjmi
Directed by Daniel Aukin
Produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, Ashley Melone, Nick Mills; Co-Produced by Jillian Robbins, Stella La Rue, Alex Levy & David Aron, Dori Berinstein, James Bolosh, Burnt Umber Productions, The Cohn Sisters, Cathy Dantchik, Alexander R. Donnelly, Emerald Drive, Federman Koenigsberg, Dann Fink, Ruth Hendel, Larry Hirschhorn, Jenen Rubin, John Gore Organization, Willette & Manny Klausner, LAMF Protozoa, Katrina McCann, Stephanie P. McClelland, No Guarantees, Marissa Palley & Daniel Aron, Anna Schafer, Soto Productions, Sean Walsh, Bruce & Peggy Wanta, Hillary Wyatt, deRoy Howard, Winkler & Smalberg, 42nd.CLUB, Craig Balsam, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, Jonathan Demar, Douglas Denoff, DJD Productions, Echo Lake Entertainment, Faliro House, FilmNation Entertainment, Roy Gabay, GFOUR Productions, Candy Kosow Gold, and Wes Grantom; and Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing Director; Carol Fishman, General Manager); Associate Producer: Zachary Baer
Playwrights Horizons/MCC Theater
Written by John J. Caswell, Jr.
Directed by Dustin Wills
Produced by Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing Director; Carol Fishman, General Manager) and MCC Theater (Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler, Artistic Directors; Blake West, Executive Director)
Circle in the Square Theatre
Written by Henrik Ibsen
A new version by Amy Herzog
Directed by Sam Gold
Produced by Seaview, Patrick Catullo, Plan B, Roth-Manella Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Jon B. Platt, Atekwana Hutton, Bob Boyett, Chris & Ashlee Clarke, Cohen-Demar Productions, Andrew Diamond, G16 Productions, Sony Music Masterworks, Triptyk Studios, Trunfio Ryan, Kate Cannova, and DJL Productions
Second Stage Theater/Belasco Theatre
Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Directed by Lila Neugebauer
Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President and Artistic Director; Lisa Lawer Post, Executive Director); Produced in association with Ambassador Theatre Group, Amanda Dubois, Annapurna Theatre, and Bad Robot Live
Lucille Lortel Theatre
Written by John Patrick Shanley
Directed by Jeff Ward
Produced by Play Hooky Productions, Seaview, Sue Wagner, and John Johnson, by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre
Roundabout Theatre Company
Written by John Patrick Shanley
Directed by Scott Ellis
Roundabout Theatre Company (Scott Ellis, Interim Artistic Director; Sydney Beers, Executive Producer; Christopher Nave, CFRE, Chief Advancement Officer)
The Shed
Written by Lucy Prebble
Directed by Jamie Lloyd
Presented by The Shed (Meredith “Max” Hodges, CEO; Alex Poots, Artistic Director) and The National Theatre (Rufus Norris, Director; Kate Varah, Executive Director), in association with The Jamie Lloyd Company
Manhattan Theatre Club
Written by Amy Herzog
Directed by Anne Kauffman
Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Chris Jennings, Executive Director; Stephen M. Kaus, Director of Artistic Producing)
Brooklyn Academy of Music
Written by Tadeusz Słobodzianek
Adapted by Norman Allen
Directed by Igor Golyak
Produced by Brooklyn Academy of Music, Sofia Kapkova, Sara Stackhouse, Anastasia Gudkova; a MART Foundation and Arlekin Players Presentation
Music Box Theatre
Written by Ossie Davis
Directed by Kenny Leon
Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Hunter Arnold, Leslie Odom, Jr., Louise Gund, Bob Boyett, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, Willette and Manny Klausner, Brenda Boone, Salman Moudhy Al-Rashid, Creative Partners Productions, Irene Gandy, Kayla Greenspan, Mark and David Golub Productions, Kenny Leon, John Gore Organization, W3 Productions, Morwin Schmookler, Van Kaplan, Ken Greiner, Patrick W. Jones, Nicolette Robinson, National Black Theatre, Alan Alda, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry Washington, and The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President); Associate Producer: Maia Kayla Glasman and Brandon J. Schwartz
Written by Anton Chekhov
A new version by Heidi Schreck
Directed by Lila Neugebauer
Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop, Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel, Managing Director; Naomi Grabel, Executive Director of Development and Planning)
Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space
Written by Sean Daniels
Directed by Sheryl Kaller
Produced by Annaleigh Ashford, Hank Azaria, Jason Biggs, Edie Falco, Ryan Hampton, John Larroquette, The Recovery Project, John Beyer, Linda Karn, Shannyn Lambert, Barbara Manocherian, Daryl Roth, Jayne Baron Sherman, Ashley Melone & Nick Mills, Susan Edelstein, Jacob Soroken Porter, and Beth Rosner
Atlantic Theater Company
Book by Marco Ramirez
Music by the Grammy Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club
Developed and Directed by Saheem Ali
Choreography by Patricia Delgado, Justin Peck
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director)
Minetta Lane Theatre
Book by Itamar Moses
Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna
Conceived by David Yazbek
Directed by David Cromer
Movement Direction by Ani Taj
Produced by Audible Theatre (Kate Navin, Audible Artistic Producer)
Ethel Barrymore Theatre
Book and Lyrics by Bruce Sussman
Music by Barry Manilow
Directed and Choreographed by Warren Carlyle
Produced by Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, Garry C. Kief, Hunter Arnold, Scott Abrams, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Marco Santarelli, Tom D’Angora, Michael D’Angora, Paul Gavriani, Nick Padgett, Neil Gooding Productions, Christine Petti, Rob Kolson, James L. Nederlander, Mark E. Jacobs, Steve Kyriakis & Matt Donaldson, Jamie deRoy, Ira & Yael Kleinman, Matthew Rosenthal, NETworks Presentations LLC, Caiola Productions, Good Productions, Sig Anderman, David Bryant, PickleStar A Cohen, Michael B. Cox, Susan DuBow, Greg Field, David Gemunder, David & Lori Hsieh, In Unison Productions, Larry & Robin Kaufman, Willette & Manny Klausner, Sara Miller McCune, Michael Patrick, Harvey & Sandy Platt, Mark Revitz, Jason Rose, Larry Starr, Laurie M. Tisch, Witzend Productions, Harold Matzner, Joanne Sherry Mitchell, Addiss Keena/Amuse, Inc., Burba Hayes LLC/Hunter Johnson, Michelle J. Kaplan/Megan Ann Rasmussen, Viva Diva USA Inc./Theatre Nerd Productions, Bellanca Vasi/John & Ron Yonover, Frederic J. Siegel/The StoryLine Project; in association with Wilfried Rimensberger, Stiletto Entertainment
James Earl Jones Theatre
Book by Jonathan A. Abrams
Story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan A. Abrams
Music by Huey Lewis and The News
Directed by Gordon Greenberg
Choreography by Lorin Latarro
Produced by Hunter Arnold, Tyler Mitchell, and Kayla Greenspan; Co-Produced by Chuck Schwab, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, Brad Freeman, Whitney Kiely Moehle, Nederlander Presentations, Stephens Brothers Productions, Gary & Marcia Nelson, Michael Wilsey Family, Mickey Gooch, Jr., HLX Invest Co., Dagley Pottruck Productions, Primary Wave Music, Ken Siebel, Badlamp Productions, and Will Meldman
The Public Theater/Shubert Theatre
Book by Kristoffer Diaz
Music and Lyrics by Alicia Keys
Directed by Michael Greif
Choreography by Camille A. Brown
Produced by AK Worldwide Media, Roc Nation, DML Productions, Julie Yorn, Mandy Hackett, The Jacobs Family, Sharpton Swindal Productions, John Gore Organization, Terria Joseph, Andy Nahas, James L. Nederlander, Clara Wu Tsai, Grove Entertainment, Independent Presenters Network, Della Pietra Spark Theatricals, and The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director); Associate Producer Ana Lara
Park Avenue Armory/St. James Theatre
Music and Lyrics by Sufjan Stevens
Story by Justin Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury, based on the album “Illinoise” by Sufjan Stevens
Directed and Choreographed by Justin Peck
Produced by Orin Wolf, John Styles, and David Binder; Produced in association with Seaview; Co-Produced by Thomas O. Kriegsmann and The Fisher Center at Bard
Longacre Theatre
Book by Carson Kreitzer and Matt Gould
Music by Matt Gould
Lyrics and Original Concept by Carson Kreitzer
Directed by Rachel Chavkin
Choreography by Raja Feather Kelly
Produced by Seaview, Jenny Niederhoffer, Roth-Manella Productions, FineWomen Productions, Benjamin Nelson, LD Entertainment, Marisa de Lempicka, Rowland Weinstein, InterparkTriple Corp, Oren Michels, Partners in Kind, Sony Music Masterworks, Karen Brooks, David Thomas Tao, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President), Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, Mike Karns, Eric Cervini/Dennis Trunfio, and Anita Waxman; Executive Producers Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins; Produced in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director) and La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director; Debby Buchholz, Managing Director)
The Schoenfeld Theatre
Book by Bekah Brunstetter
Music and Lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson
Directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams
Choreography by Katie Spelman
Produced by Kevin McCollum, Kurt Deutsch, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Stella LaRue, Hunter Arnold, Roy Furman, Nederlander Productions, Inc., LAMS Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Betsy Dollinger, Endeavor, Sing Out, Louise! Productions, Timothy Laczynski, Scott Abrams/Jonathan Corr/Leslie Mayer, Bob Boyett, Emily Bock/Pam & Stephen Della Pietra, EST Productions/LTD Productions, Independent Presenters Network, and Lucas McMahon; Produced in association with Chicago Shakespeare Theater (Rick Boynton, Creative Producer; Barbara Gaines, Artistic Director; Criss Henderson, Executive Director); Associate Producer Jack Eidson and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Inc.
Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine
Music and Lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine
Directed by Danya Taymor
Choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman
Produced by The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Angelina Jolie, Betsy Dollinger, Jonathan & Michelle Clay, Cristina Marie Vivenzio, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President), LaChanze & Marylee Fairbanks, Debra Martin Chase, Sony Music Masterworks, Jamestown Revival Theater, Jennifer & Jonathan Allan Soros, Tanninger Entertainment, Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman, Geffen Playhouse/Howard Tenenbaum/Linda B. Rubin, Kevin Ryan, Mistry Theatrical Ventures, Galt & Irvin Productions, Tulsa Clarks, Paul & Margaret Liljenquist, Bob & Claire Patterson, Voltron Global Media, James L. Nederlander, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, John Gore Organization, Independent Presenters Network, Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota, Jeffrey Finn, Playhouse Square, Sue Marks, Indelible InK, Lionheart Productions, The Broadway Investor's Club, Starhawk Productions, Distant Rumble, Green Leaf Partnership, Michael & Elizabeth Venuti, Leslie Kavanaugh, Deborah & Dave Smith, Belle Productions, Chas & Jen Grossman, Miranda & Sahra Esmonde-White, Rungnapa & Jim Teague, Michael & Molly Schroeder, Casey & Chelsea Baugh, James L. Flautt, Jon L. Morris, Becky Winkler, William Moran Hickey Jr. & William Moran Hickey III, Oddly Specific Productions, Melissa Chamberlain & Michael McCartney, Rachel Weinstein, Wavelength Productions, Rob O'Neill & Shane Snow, Eric Stine, Cornice Productions, and La Jolla Playhouse
Music Box Theatre
Music, Book and Lyrics by Shaina Taub
Directed by Leigh Silverman
Choreography by Mayte Natalio
Produced by Jill Furman, Rachel Sussman, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai; Co-Produced by Roy Furman, Walport Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, Kevin Ryan & Diane Scott Carter, Renee Ring & Paul Zofnass, Judith Teel Davis & Joe Carroll, Tom D'Angora & Michael D'Angora, Louise Gund, Sandy Robertson, Allison Rubler, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Stone Arch Theatricals/Mayer Productions, Xan Weiser/Matters of the Art, Christin Brecher, The Broadway Investor's Club, Ari Conte, Jennifer Friedland, Rose Maxi, 16 Sunset Productions, Chutzpah Productions, Julie E. Cohen, The Garelicks, Meena Harris, John Gore Organization, Laura Lonergan, Sally Martin, Bryan McCaffrey, Nederlander Presentations, Brian Spector, Candy Spelling, Morgan Steward, True Story Productions, Zuckerberg/Segal, Needle Productions/ Oddly Specific Productions, Craig Balsam/Jennifer Kroman, Burkhardt Jones Productions/Adam Cohen, Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla/Samantha Squeri, Funroe Productions/Nothing Ventured Productions, Jamrock Productions/Soto Productions, Peter May/Alissandra Aronow, Michelle Noh/Todd B. Rubin, Nick Padgett/Vasi Laurence, Seaview/Level Forward, Six Point Productions/Theatre Nerd Productions, Theatre Producers of Color/Kim Khoury, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President) and The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director); Associate Producer Miranda Gohh and Morgan Steward
Playwrights Horizons
Book and Music by Anna K. Jacobs
Book and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson
Based on the screenplay “TEETH” by Mitchell Lichtenstein
Directed by Sarah Benson
Choreography by Raja Feather Kelly
Produced by Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing Director; Carol Fishman, General Manager). Presented by special arrangement with Mark Gordon Pictures and LD Entertainment
Imperial Theatre
Book by Rick Elice
Music and Lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co.
Directed by Jessica Stone
Choreography by Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll
Produced by Peter Schneider, Jennifer Costello, Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Seth A. Goldstein, Jane Bergère, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jason M. Brady, Carl & Jennifer Pasbjerg, Erica Rotstein & Crista Marie Jackson, Jana Bezdek & Jen Hoguet, John H. Tyson, Rich Entertainment Group, Jeremiah H. Harris, John Gore Organization, Jeff & Shannon Fallick, Rodney Rigby, Patti & Mike Sullivan, Larry Lelli, Bonnie Feld, Larry J. Kroll, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President), Nederlander Presentations, Yonge Street Theatricals, Nancy Gibbs, Jack Lane, Mark Parkman Fairview Productions, Nothing Ventured Productions, Amy & PJ Lampi, Gwen Arment & Vasi Laurence, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra & Stephen Della Pietra, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, The Glasshouse USA, Willette & Manny Klausner, John Paterakis, Hope Tschopik Schneider, Margot Astrachan, Patty Baker, The Burcaws & Q'd Up Productions, Crescent Road, Sally Jacobs & Warren Baker, Tawnia Knox & Stuart Snyder, Madison Wells Live & Takonkiet Viravan, Terry H. Morgenthaler, Pamela Moschetti, Gabrielle Palitz & Fahs Productions, The Roehl Family & Chema Verduzco, Shapiro Jensen Schroeder, Cynthia Stroum, Tre Amici Productions, We Eat Dreams Productions, Rachel Weinstein, Maik Klokow, and MEHR-BB Entertainment
August Wilson Theatre
Book by Joe Masteroff
Lyrics by Fred Ebb
Music by John Kander
Directed by Rebecca Frecknall
Choreography by Julia Cheng
Produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Underbelly, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Wessex Grove, Julie Boardman, Tom Smedes, Peter Stern, Heather Shields, Caiola Productions, Kate Cannova, Aleri Entertainment, Alex Levy Productions, Bunny Rabbit Productions, Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora, Cyrene Esposito, David Treatman, Eddie Redmayne, The Array IV, Bad Robot Live, Grace Street Creative Group, Jim Kierstead, George Waud, Yonge Street Theatricals, Federman Koenigsberg Productions/Sara Beth Zivitz, Tina Marie Casamento/Jennifer Johns, Patty Baker/Matthew Christopher Pietras, Robyn Coles/The Cohn Sisters, Nolan Doran/Fakston Productions, Epic/Jeffrey Grove, Jessica Goldman Foung/M Kilburg Reedy, William Frisbie/Andrew Paradis, Marguerite Steed Hoffman/Willette & Manny Klausner, Iocane Productions/Tilted, Kat Kit 4/Second Act, Vasi Laurence/Stephen C. Byrd, Brian & Dayna Lee/City Cowboy Productions, Maybe This Time/3D Productions, Nothing Ventured Productions/Catherine Schreiber & Co., Tegan Summer Theatericals/The Wolf Pack, Ilana Woldenberg/W Stage Productions, and The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President)
James Earl Jones Theatre
Book, Music and Lyrics by Scott Brown and Anthony King
Directed by Alex Timbers
Choreography by Nancy Renée Braun
Produced by Ambassador Theatre Group, Patrick Catullo, Bad Robot Live, Seth A. Goldstein, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Runyonland Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Timothy Bloom, Larry Lelli, Alchemation, The Council, Crescent Road, Wendy Federman, Marcia Goldberg, Hariton deRoy, LD Entertainment, James L. Nederlander, Al Nocciolino, Spencer Ross, Independent Presenters Network, Medley Houlihan/Score 3 Partners, Triptyk Studios/Iris Smith, Jonathan Demar/Griffin Dohr, Andrew Diamond/Alexander Donnelly, FutureHome Productions/Koenigsberg Subhedar, Roy Gabay/Nicole Eisenberg, Jessica R. Jenen/Linda B. Rubin, Daniel Powell/Amplify Pictures, Jeremy Wein/Walport Productions, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, and Bee Carrozzini
Broadway Theatre
Lyrics and Concept by David Byrne
Music by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim
Additional music by Tom Gandey and José Luis Pardo
Directed and Developed by Alex Timbers
Choreography by Annie-B Parson
Produced by Hal Luftig/Kevin Connor, Patrick Catullo, Clint Ramos, Jose Antonio Vargas, Diana DiMenna & Plate Spinner Productions, Lea Salonga, H.E.R., Jo Koy, Apl.de.Ap/Tala Creative Live, Rob Laqui, Giselle "G" Töngi, Adam Hyndman, Eva LaBadie, Georgina Pazcoguin, Marikit Ventures/Miranda Gohh, DJCherishTheLuv/Garcia at Rodis, Don Michael H. Mendoza/Lora Nicolas Olaes, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney/Jeremiah Abraham, No Guarantees, Yasuhiro Kawana, Elise K. Haas, Len Blavatnik, Warner Music Entertainment, Shira Friedman, James L. Nederlander/Independent Presenters Network, LaChanze, Wendy Federman/Suzanne Niedland, Katler-Solomon/Charlotte Cohn, Cathy Dantchik, Elizabeth Armstrong, John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President), Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Eastern Standard Time, Global Creatures, The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions), Triptyk Studios, Iris Smith, Michael Robin Productions/Anastasia Muravyeva, Alexi Melvin/Beesham A. Seecharan, Andrew Diamond/Patrick Trettenero, Buzzy Geduld/Gilad Rogowsky, Craig Balsam/David Brendel, Sok Sabai Productions/Ride or Die Productions, Marco Santarelli/Das Ellman & Howe, Linden Delaney/Smigelrutter Fitviavi and Laura Ivey/Janet Brenner; Associate Producer: Adam Hyndman, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney and Eli Cohen
Book by Jerome Weidman
Music and Lyrics by Harold Rome
Book revisions by John Weidman
Directed by Trip Cullman
Choreography by Ellenore Scott
Produced by Classic Stage Company (Jill Rafson, Producing Artistic Director)
Hudson Theatre
Book by George Furth
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Directed by Maria Friedman
Choreography by Tim Jackson
Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, David Babani, Patrick Catullo, Jeff Romley, Debbie Bisno, Lang Entertainment Group, OHenry Productions, Winkler & Smalberg, Stephanie P. McClelland, Timothy Bloom, Creative Partners Productions, Eastern Standard Time, Fakston Productions, Marc David Levine, No Guarantees, Ted & Mary Jo Shen, Gilad Rogowsky, Playing Field, Key to the City Productions, Richard Batchelder/Trunfio Ryan, FineWomen Productions/Henry R. Muñoz III, Thomas Swayne/Lamar Richardson, Abrams Cor Mary Maggio, Osh Ashruf/Brenner-Ivey, Craig Balsam/PBL Productions, deRoy DiMaurio Productions/Medley Houlihan, Andrew Diamond/Katler-Solomon Productions, Dodge Hall Productions/Carl Moellenberg, Friedman Simpson/Vernon Stuckelman, William Frisbie/J.J. Powell, Robert Greenblatt/Jonathan Littman, Cleveland O'Neal III/Tom Tuft, Roth-Manella Productions/Seaview, and New York Theatre Workshop (Patricia McGregor, Artistic Director; Jeremy Blocker, Executive Director); Based on the production by The Menier Chocolate Factory
St. James Theatre
Book and Lyrics by Eric Idle
Music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle
Directed and Choreographed by Josh Rhodes
Produced by Jeffrey Finn, Roy Furman, Bob Boyett, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President), Jujamcyn Theaters/ATG Productions, Steve Traxler, Mary Lu Roffe, Sandy Robertson, Cue to Cue Productions, Independent Presenters Network, Stephanie P. McClelland, Peter May, The Araca Group, Garmar Cohen, Ergo Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Niedland Gutterman, Hornos Moellenberg, James L. Nederlander, Nancy Pittelman, One Queen Two Knights, Adam Riemer, Iris Smith, Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Viva! Diva! and Ed Walson; Produced in association with The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (David M. Rubenstein, Chairman; Deborah F. Rutter, President)
Nederlander Theatre
Book by Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff
Music and Lyrics by Pete Townshend
Directed by Des McAnuff
Choreography by Lorin Latarro
Produced by Stephen Gabriel, Ira Pittelman, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Mary Maggio & Scott Abrams, Tom Tuft and Glenn Fuhrman, Batman Harris/Elliott Cornelious, Laura Matalon/Spencer Waller, Richard Winkler, Sheldon Stone, Firemused Productions/Stone Arch Theatricals, LeonoffFedermanWolofsky Productions/Koenigsberg Batchelder, Roy Putrino/Narang Moran, Rich Martino, Aged in Wood/Lee Sachs, Paul and Margaret Liljenquist, R & R Productions, Marla McNally Phillips, Merrie Robin, O'Neill Snow, Work Light Productions, Nederlander Presentations, Independent Presenters Network, John Gore Organization, Palomino Performing Arts, Wavelength Productions, Robert Nederlander, Jr., Botwin Ignal Dawson, Jamie deRoy, Betsy Dollinger, Stacey Woolf Feinberg, Gold Weinstein, Tyce Green, Jenen Rubin, Jim Kierstead, Marco Santarelli, Nancy Timmers, Thomas B. McGrath, Olympus Theatricals, and Goodman Theatre
Marquis Theatre
Book by William F. Brown
Music and Lyrics by Charlie Smalls
Additional Material by Amber Ruffin
Directed by Schele Williams
Choreography by JaQuel Knight
Produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland, Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker, Elizabeth Armstrong, James L. Nederlander, HudsonMann, Cody Lassen/Matthew D'Arrigo, Independent Presenters Network, Amanda Dubois/The Seed Group, Dori Berinstein, The JaQuel Knight Foundation, Spencer Ross/Stephanie Cowan, Terry Schnuck/Gabrielle Palitz, Pippa Lambert/Alissa Norby, Gina Vernaci, Common, DECO Entertainment, MC Lyte, Patty Baker, Marlene & Gary Cohen, Concord Theatricals, Creative Partners Productions, The Fabulous Invalid, Fakston Productions, Brian & Nick Ginsberg, Gabrielle Glore, Grove Entertainment, Haffner-Wright Theatricals, House Woods Productions, Interscope & Immersive Records, John Gore Organization, Yasuhiro Kawana, Willette and Manny Klausner, MMC Productions, Lamar Richardson, Runyonland Productions, Erica Lynn Schwartz, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene, Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President), Lu-Shawn Thompson, Lana Williams-Woods, The Araca Group, Blakeman-Robinson Entm't/Ricardo Marques, Robert Tichio/Score 3 Partners, Best Yet Entertainment/Branden Grimmett, Dkim Caldwell/Mickalene Thomas, DMQR Productions/Jason Turchin, Epic Theatricals/Jeffrey Grove, Joel Glassman/Westin Hicks, Jamrock Productions/Sonya Houston Productions, Sally Johnston/Ann Scott, Judith Manocherian/Theatre Nerd Productions, Alan Seales/Gonzalez-Leiba Jr., and Ambassador Theatre Group
Clubbed Thumb/New Georges
Playwrights Horizons/John Golden Theatre
Circle in the Square
St. Ann’s Warehouse/National Theatre Company
Ethel Barrymore Theatre
The Shed, The National Theatre
Second Stage Theatre Company
Lucille Lortel Theatre
Manhattan Theatre Company
Atlantic Theater Company
Playwrights Horizons
Minetta Lane Theatre
August Wilson Theatre
Hudson Theatre
Nederlander Theater
Music Box Theatre
James Earl Jones Theatre
The Broadway Theatre
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
Gabby Beans, Jonah
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who’s Tommy
Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya
Jenn Colella, Suffs
Danny DeVito, I Need That
Caleb Eberhardt, The Comeuppance and An Enemy of the People
Alex Edelman, Just for Us
Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!
Eden Espinosa, The Gardens of Anuncia and Lempicka
Paapa Essiedu, The Effect
Melissa Etheridge, Melissa Etheridge: My Window
Laurence Fishburne, Like They Do in the Movies
Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Willam Jackson Harper, Primary Trust and Uncle Vanya
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Eddie Izzard, Hamlet
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Nichelle Lewis, The Wiz
Maribel Martinez, Bees and Honey
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Tobias Menzies, The Hunt
Cynthia Nixon, The Seven Year Disappear
Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby
Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious, A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch
Patrick Page, All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain
Nicole Ari Parker, The Refuge Plays
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Aubrey Plaza, Danny and The Deep Blue Sea
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret
Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret
Conrad Ricamora, Here Lies Love and Oh, Mary!
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Zenzi Williams, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch
Jehan O. Young, The Cotillion
The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in eligible Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded.
Alfred Molina, Uncle Vanya
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater – Jonathan Groff
Founders Award for Excellence in Directing – Schele Williams
Contribution to the Theater – Jessica Lange
Gratitude Award – Kandi Burruss
IMPORTANT NOTES
The production of Here We Are was not considered for eligibility this season, at the production’s request.
Appropriate and Mary Jane, having originated Off-Broadway with substantially different production elements, including principal producers, are therefore deemed revivals by the Eligibility Committee and eligible in the Outstanding Revival of a Play category.
The productions of Prayer for the French Republic and Suffs, having originated Off-Broadway with substantially similar production elements, including principal producers, are deemed transfers by the Eligibility Committee and eligible in the Outstanding Production of a Play and Outstanding Production of a Musical categories, respectively.
