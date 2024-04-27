Feature: Camp Broadway Indonesia Returns to Carnegie Hall NYC with 5 New Delegates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The training program Camp Broadway Indonesia (licensee of New York-based Camp Broadway) will send five students to perform at The New York Pops Birthday Gala, following their debut in 2023. The five chosen youth performers will go on the prestigious Carnegie Hall stage on April 29 to perform with Broadway stars as part of the international Camp Broadway Ensemble, honoring music icon Clive Davis.

Following an online audition period, Camp Broadway Indonesia’s The New York Pops offline audition was held on January 28 at Rumah Sraddha Creative Hub for the Top 20 contenders. Then, the Top 9 students underwent a 3-month program that includes additional rehearsals as well as press engagements.

The audition and preparation period was led by Adit Marciano, as the Artistic Director of CBI, and conducted by Ajeng Sharfina Adiwidya as acting coach, Moe as vocal coach, and Kezia Haniel and Grace Wijaya as choreographers. During the screening process, the team was advised by Susan E. Lee, as founder of Broadway Education Alliance (BEA) Inc. and Theo Lencicki, director and choreographer of Camp Broadway Ensemble New York.

The five students going to New York are Brian Luzenora Harefa (12), Hyori Dermawan (12), Janina Gaia Joesoef (13), London Abigail Dimitri (13), and Tiffany Kimberly Utama (12). On average, this batch is younger than 2023’s crop of students, and includes the first male CBI student to perform at New York Pops Birthday Gala, Luze.

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, Camp Broadway Indonesia held a press conference at Kineforum Asrul Sani, Taman Ismail Marzuki. The press conference opened with several opening statements from Sandiaga Uno (Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy) and representatives of CBI and its sponsors, particularly PT Freeport Indonesia and Indonesia 5.

The Top 9 students then performed an original song titled Get Your Sapodilla On. The song, written by singer-songwriter Banyu, extols the culture and history of Indonesia, even mentioning the Dutch colonization. The event continued with a talkshow and Q&A session.

Adit Marciano shared that he founded Camp Broadway Indonesia to provide a world-class education and training program to young aspiring artists in Indonesia. He’s also hopeful for the future of the Indonesian musical theatre ecosystem, believing that Indonesians are as talented as international performers.

“Camp Broadway Indonesia is truly honored to bring five talented Indonesian youths to perform alongside the legendary star Clive Davis. We hope this moment will serve as motivation for Indonesian children passionate in dancing, singing, and acting,” Adit Marciano further stated.

The coaches who attended the press conference spoke of the challenging training process and how students got through it together, building not only their performing skills but also their team work and showmanship.

Meanwhile, the Top 5 students shared their excitement about going to New York and sharing the stage with Clive Davis, Broadway performers, and the rest of Camp Broadway Ensemble. They also shared their tips on calming their nerves before performing, ranging from taking deep breaths, remembering that they’ve passed the audition process, and even imagining the audience as ants.

After the Carnegie Hall performance, the Camp Broadway Indonesia students will also perform for the Indonesian consulate general for the United States and invitations that include Broadway performers, this year highlighting Papuan culture.

Finally, the 2024 Camp Broadway Indonesia students will also hold a showcase performance in Indonesia at a later date, after their return from New York.



Photo credit: Dzikriyawan Sukma (@dzikrisukma).

