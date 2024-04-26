HAMILTON Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Releases New Single 'Come My Way'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



EMMY and GRAMMY-award winning singer, songwriter, and actress Jasmine Cephas Jones has unveiled another taste of her forthcoming album as she released her newest single, “Come My Way.”

The song’s throwback harmonies, steady claps, and lovestruck vocals instantly transfix as Jasmine sets the scene for a romance-in-motion.

“It’s very flirty,” Jasmine says. “It’s the little jolt of confidence you get from falling in love where you basically say, ‘I like it here!’”

Earlier this year, Jasmine officially kicked off her solo artist era – releasing singles “Brighter” “Baby I Can’t Give You Up,” “Bad Habits” and now “Come My Way,” which all showcase her versatility as an artist, blending pop and soul elements with modern sensibilities.

"Come My Way" serves as another tantalizing preview of Jasmine's upcoming solo project, PHOENIX, set to release this Spring.

ABOUT JASMINE CEPHAS JONES

EMMY® and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and producer Jasmine Cephas Jones takes flight and uplifts audiences on tape, onscreen, and on the stage. The world first became acquainted with the multi-talented phenom when she kicked off her career in 2013. Following a series of indie film and television appearances, she famously breathed life into the dual-role of Maria Reynolds and Peggy Schuyler in Hamilton, staying with the production until the end of 2016. Along the way, she garnered a GRAMMY® Award in the category of “Best Musical Theater Album” for her contributions to the RIAA Diamond-certified Hamilton – Original Broadway Cast Recording. She went on to shine in Mistress America, Dog Days, and Blindspotting. During 2020, she received an EMMY® Award for her role in #Freerayshawn, emerging as “the first-ever Black woman to win in the category of ‘Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series’.” Her late father Ron Cephas Jones also picked up a trophy at the ceremony, enshrining them as “the first father-daughter duo to win EMMY® Awards.”In addition, she reprised her role as Ashley in the Blindspotting series—which she also produced. In between, she unveiled her Blue Bird EP [2020]. Beyond generating millions of streams, it earned praise from The New York Times, People, and Refinery29, to name a few. In 2024, Jasmine is set to release new music as a solo artist. “Brighter (feat. Kevin Garrett), “Baby I Can’t Give You Up,” “Bad Habits” and “Come My Way” are now available to stream now wherever you listen to music.