Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company

Special guests for the evening joining Chenoweth on stage included Tony winners Laura Benanti, Victoria Clark, Kelli O'Hara and more!

By: Apr. 16, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Monday, Roundabout Theatre Company presented Emmy & Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth in KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD, a special benefit concert. BroadwayWorld went inside the star-studded event! Check out photos of Kristin along with some very special guests below!

The show was a once-in-a-lifetime concert celebrating longtime leader, Todd Haimes, with Tony winner Warren Carlyle (Kiss Me, Kate! She Loves Me, and On the Twentieth Century) directing a stageful of stars, singers, and dancers.

Special guests for the evening joining Chenoweth on stage included Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (She Loves Me, Nine), Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (Cabaret), Tony Award nominee Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century), Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski (She Loves Me, Nine, Company), Tony Award winner Debra Monk (Company, Picnic, Amy and the Orphans), Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara (Kiss Me, Kate), Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Sondheim on Sondheim), and reuniting as the acclaimed “Porters” from the smash-hit revival of On the Twentieth Century: Phillip Attmore, Rick Faugno, Drew King, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Vanessa Williams and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Vanessa Williams and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Victoria Clark, Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Debra Monk

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Debra Monk

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Debra Monk

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Josh Bryant

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Peter Gallagher

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Peter Gallagher

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Victoria Clark and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Mary-Mitchell Campbell

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Jamie Zeidman, Marissa Rosen, Kristin Chenoweth, Taylor Colleton and T. Shyvonne Stewart

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Drew King, Rick Faugno, Kristin Chenoweth, Phillip Attmore and Richard Riaz Yoder

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth in Christian Cowan

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth in Christian Cowan

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Victoria Clark, Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth in Christian Siriano

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Dylan Mulvaney and Kristin Chenoweth and Lily Drew

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Dylan Mulvaney and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Dylan Mulvaney and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Dylan Mulvaney and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kenny Ortega, Drew King, Rick Faugno, Kristin Chenoweth, Phillip Attmore and Richard Riaz Yoder

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Kenny Ortega

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth in Pamela Rowland

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and David Rockwell

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Scott Ellis and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth in Alice and Olivia

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Victoria Clark

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Victoria Clark

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kelli O'Hara

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Jane Krakowski

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Jane Krakowski

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Corbin Bleu

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Williams and Phillip Attmore

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Jack Wallace

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Jack Wallace

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Vanessa Williams, Sydney Beers and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Stage Manager Thomas Dieter

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth and Stage Manager Thomas Dieter

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Corbin Bleu and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Corbin Bleu and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Debra Monk

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Jamie Zeidman, Marissa Rosen, Taylor Colleton and T. Shyvonne Stewart

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Jane Krakowski, Scott Ellis and Victoria Clark

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Jane Krakowski and Victoria Clark

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Jane Krakowski and Victoria Clark

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kelli O'Hara, Victoria Clark and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kelli O'Hara, Victoria Clark and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kelli O'Hara and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kelli O'Hara and Jane Krakowski

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kelli O'Hara and Richard Riaz Yoder

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Dylan Mulvaney and Kenny Ortega

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Peter Gallagher, Kristin Chenoweth and Victoria Clark

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Peter Gallagher, Kristin Chenoweth and Victoria Clark

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Jane Krakowski and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Jane Krakowski and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Taylor Colleton, Marissa Rosen, Kristin Chenoweth, T. Shyvonne Stewart, Jamie Zeidman

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Victoria Shaw, Kristin Chenoweth and Gary Burr

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Victoria Shaw, Kristin Chenoweth, Gary Burr and Family

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company
Kristin Chenoweth



Videos