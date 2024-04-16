Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, Roundabout Theatre Company presented Emmy & Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth in KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD, a special benefit concert. BroadwayWorld went inside the star-studded event! Check out photos of Kristin along with some very special guests below!

The show was a once-in-a-lifetime concert celebrating longtime leader, Todd Haimes, with Tony winner Warren Carlyle (Kiss Me, Kate! She Loves Me, and On the Twentieth Century) directing a stageful of stars, singers, and dancers.

Special guests for the evening joining Chenoweth on stage included Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (She Loves Me, Nine), Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (Cabaret), Tony Award nominee Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century), Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski (She Loves Me, Nine, Company), Tony Award winner Debra Monk (Company, Picnic, Amy and the Orphans), Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara (Kiss Me, Kate), Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Sondheim on Sondheim), and reuniting as the acclaimed “Porters” from the smash-hit revival of On the Twentieth Century: Phillip Attmore, Rick Faugno, Drew King, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas