Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company

Special guests for the evening joining Chenoweth on stage included Tony winners Laura Benanti, Victoria Clark, Kelli O'Hara and more!
On Monday, Roundabout Theatre Company presented Emmy & Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth in KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD, a special benefit concert. BroadwayWorld went inside the star-studded event! Check out photos of Kristin along with some very special guests below!
The show was a once-in-a-lifetime concert celebrating longtime leader, Todd Haimes, with Tony winner Warren Carlyle (Kiss Me, Kate! She Loves Me, and On the Twentieth Century) directing a stageful of stars, singers, and dancers.
Special guests for the evening joining Chenoweth on stage included Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (She Loves Me, Nine), Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (Cabaret), Tony Award nominee Peter Gallagher (On the Twentieth Century), Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski (She Loves Me, Nine, Company), Tony Award winner Debra Monk (Company, Picnic, Amy and the Orphans), Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara (Kiss Me, Kate), Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Sondheim on Sondheim), and reuniting as the acclaimed “Porters” from the smash-hit revival of On the Twentieth Century: Phillip Attmore, Rick Faugno, Drew King, and Richard Riaz Yoder.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Vanessa Williams and Kristin Chenoweth
Vanessa Williams and Kristin Chenoweth
Victoria Clark, Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O'Hara
Kristin Chenoweth and Debra Monk
Kristin Chenoweth and Debra Monk
Kristin Chenoweth and Debra Monk
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth
Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Peter Gallagher
Kristin Chenoweth and Peter Gallagher
Victoria Clark and Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth and Mary-Mitchell Campbell
Jamie Zeidman, Marissa Rosen, Kristin Chenoweth, Taylor Colleton and T. Shyvonne Stewart
Drew King, Rick Faugno, Kristin Chenoweth, Phillip Attmore and Richard Riaz Yoder
Kristin Chenoweth in Christian Cowan
Kristin Chenoweth in Christian Cowan
Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Victoria Clark, Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O'Hara
Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O'Hara
Kristin Chenoweth and Kelli O'Hara
Kristin Chenoweth and Jane Krakowski
Kristin Chenoweth and Jane Krakowski
Kristin Chenoweth and Jane Krakowski
Kristin Chenoweth in Christian Siriano
Dylan Mulvaney and Kristin Chenoweth and Lily Drew
Dylan Mulvaney and Kristin Chenoweth
Dylan Mulvaney and Kristin Chenoweth
Dylan Mulvaney and Kristin Chenoweth
Kenny Ortega, Drew King, Rick Faugno, Kristin Chenoweth, Phillip Attmore and Richard Riaz Yoder
Kristin Chenoweth and Kenny Ortega
Kristin Chenoweth in Pamela Rowland
Kristin Chenoweth and David Rockwell
Scott Ellis and Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth in Alice and Olivia
Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Williams and Phillip Attmore
Vanessa Williams, Sydney Beers and Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth and Stage Manager Thomas Dieter
Kristin Chenoweth and Stage Manager Thomas Dieter
Corbin Bleu and Kristin Chenoweth
Corbin Bleu and Kristin Chenoweth
Jamie Zeidman, Marissa Rosen, Taylor Colleton and T. Shyvonne Stewart
Jane Krakowski, Scott Ellis and Victoria Clark
Jane Krakowski and Victoria Clark
Jane Krakowski and Victoria Clark
Kelli O'Hara, Victoria Clark and Jane Krakowski
Kelli O'Hara, Victoria Clark and Jane Krakowski
Kelli O'Hara and Jane Krakowski
Kelli O'Hara and Jane Krakowski
Kelli O'Hara and Richard Riaz Yoder
Dylan Mulvaney and Kenny Ortega
Peter Gallagher, Kristin Chenoweth and Victoria Clark
Peter Gallagher, Kristin Chenoweth and Victoria Clark
Jane Krakowski and Kristin Chenoweth
Jane Krakowski and Kristin Chenoweth
Taylor Colleton, Marissa Rosen, Kristin Chenoweth, T. Shyvonne Stewart, Jamie Zeidman
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth
Victoria Shaw, Kristin Chenoweth and Gary Burr
Victoria Shaw, Kristin Chenoweth, Gary Burr and Family
