Photos: Get a First Look at STEREOPHONIC on Broadway

Stereophonic is currently in performances at Broadway’s Golden Theatre with an official opening night this Friday, April 19 for 14 weeks only.

Stereophonic is directed by Daniel Aukin and features original songs by Academy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire.



The cast will include Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.



Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.



The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director), and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair & wig design). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Taylor Williams, CSA.

