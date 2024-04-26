Marilyn Maye, Lorna Luft, Melissa Errico and More Take the Stage Next Month at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets are available for some shows. Visit 54Below.org/TicketInitiative for more information.

THE BEST OF BROADWAY! A CCM CELEBRATION, FEAT. Lee Roy Reams & MORE! – MAY 1 AT 7PM

It's the ultimate show tune extravaganza!

America's very first musical theater program was created at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music over fifty years ago. Ever since the program's first graduate (Tony Award nominee Pamela Myers, Class of '69) took Broadway by storm, CCM grads have headed to New York City to tread the boards on Broadway.

Join producer/host Scott Coulter and a bevy of Broadway's greatest voices as they pay tribute to Broadway's greatest songs. Featuring a cast of CCM graduates and current students!

Featuring Brianna Barnes, Sara Gettelfinger, Jessica Hendy, Cameron Anika Hill, Lisa Howard, Lee Roy Reams, Erich Schleck, The CCM Musical Theater Class of 2024, and more stars to be announced!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF Oliver Houser, FEAT. Kate Baldwin & MORE! – MAY 1 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us for a spectacular evening of new music by one of musical theater's most compelling new voices, Oliver Houser. Winner of the inaugural Stephen Schwartz award, the ASCAP Foundation Sammy Cahn Award, and a Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship, Oliver has headlined at the Kennedy Center and has presented his work at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, the Village Theatre, London's The Other Palace Theatre and beyond. Returning to 54 Below after his celebrated debut last year, join Oliver and an incredible lineup of Broadway performers for a one-night-only extravaganza of fan favorites and world premier songs celebrating the ridiculous, heartbreaking, and joyful experience of being human.

Featuring Kate Baldwin, Jack Casey, Teralin Jones, Serena Parrish, Julie Reiber, Yael Rizowy, Jesse Weil, and James Zebooker.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marilyn Maye – MAY 2, 5, & 6 AT 7PM

The performance on May 5 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 96th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend.

A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—for this very special birthday.

A theatrical dynamo with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers. Put simply, “no entertainer gives you more in terms of great music, great theater, and great comedy” (Opera News).

$106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees) - $117 cover charge (includes $12 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees) - $176.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE EMC LIST SINGS KESHA – MAY 2 AT 9:30PM

Kesha will not appear at this performance

The EMC List Sings Kesha highlights Kesha's duality as an irreverent party girl and heart-bearing storyteller. Kesha's ability to walk the line of incredible honesty, gut busting comedy, and relatability has inspired pop music and generations, hopefully, for decades to come. You're in for a night of “Crazy Kids” and celebrating a “Crazy Beautiful Life.” Keep an ear out for “Your Love Is My Drug,” “Resentment,” “Dinosaur,” “Praying,” and so much more. Produced by Kathryn Mayer [she/her] and Matt Tierney [he/him], with music direction by Brandon Jackson [he/him].

Featuring Precious Angel [she/her], Sonali Burns [she/her], Michael DeRosa [he/him], Brooke Falls [she/her], Tiana Himmel [she/her], Toni Huegel [they/them], Timothy Marston [he/him], Kathryn Mayer [she/her], Kenza Nejmi [she/her], Jessie Rathbun [they/she], Kay Saltonstall [they/she/he], Cara Stofa [she/her], Matt Tierney [he/him], Sarah Vieira [she/her], and Katie Willis [she/her].

Joined by Nick Fiorentino [he/him] on guitar and Brandon Jackson [he/him] on piano.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lorna Luft: HOME AGAIN – MAY 3 & 4 AT 7PM

Join Lorna as she invites listeners into her world, sharing songs, stories, and insights drawn from her rich musical lineage and personal experiences. Whether she's belting out showstoppers from the Great American Songbook, touching hearts with poignant ballads, or infusing new life into modern favorites, her voice resonates with warmth and sincerity. It's a journey through laughter and tears, joy and sorrow, all woven together with grace and authenticity. Experience the magic of Lorna Luft live in concert.

Born to legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna made her performing debut on “The Judy Garland Show.” Since then, she has had dozens of starring and guest-starring roles on film and television, ranging from Grease 2 and Where the Boys Are ‘84 to the series “Murder She Wrote” and “Sean Saves the World.”

For the past several years, Lorna has been starring in American and British productions of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Her other theatrical credits include her Broadway debut in Promises, Promises; Off-Broadway's Snoopy and Extremities; the national tour of They're Playing Our Song; a British tour of Pack of Lies; and Gypsy, Grease, Guys and Dolls, Mame, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, among many others.

Lorna is also a gifted concert and cabaret artist, performing in the world's most prestigious venues, including The Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, The London Palladium, and L'Olympia in Paris.

$84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $145 premium seating (includes $15 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOE MARANO: KEEPING YOUR ITALIAN DAD AWAKE SINCE 1998 – MAY 3 AT 9:30PM

Joe Marano makes his 54 Below and NYC solo concert debut in Keeping Your Italian Dad Awake Since 1998. Marano keeps your Italian dads, moms, brothers, sisters, aunts, and any other relative awake with the music of the Great American Songbook while adding a flamboyant touch filled with tales of his over-the-top Italian upbringing. Featuring selections of music made popular by artists like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and more, this bubbly and fun-loving and did he mention, Italian…..Italian, steps into the limelight to combine his humor with this classic genre to guarantee a night of theatricality, laughter, and stellar music.

Music direction and accompaniment by Jeff Ostermueller.

Joined by Jahir Borgo-Christian.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54/54/54 – MAY 4 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Songs. 54 Singers. 54 Seconds Each.

Don't miss the milestone 5th edition of one of 54 Below's most legendary shows! Come witness the longest setlist in 54 Below's history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre to pop to originals and everything in between.

Featuring Amanda Andrews, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Maxwell Beer, Marcia Belsky, Porter Carroll, Jr., Erin Clemente, Caitlin Cook, Joey Contreras, Juwan Crawley, Bella DeNapoli, Ruthy Froch, Paula Galloway, Savidu Geevaratne, Sarah Goldstein, Analyse Gutierrez, A.J. Holmes, Austin Owens Kelly, Sara Beth Knight, Tiffany Kumar, Ben Langhorst, Alyse Alan Louis, Julia Macchio, Alessandra Mendez, Kevin Michael Murphy, Brian Nelson, Alexander Sage Oyen, Lucas Papaelias, Rocky Paterra, Kirsty Paterson, Adrien Pellerin, Shereen Pimentel, Lucie Pohl, Sam Poon, Allison Posner, J Nycole Ralph, Rivkah Reyes, CJ Roche, David Nando Rodgers, Anna Roisman, Robbie Rozelle, Georgia Shenk, Futaba Shioda, Nick Sienkiewicz, Alexis Sims, Emerson Mae Smith, Murphy Taylor Smith, Carol Szwei, Joshua Turchin, Bernie Wagenblast, Maria Wirries, Jeff Woods, Sophie Zucker, and more to be announced!

Swings: Brandon Berg, Raheem Fielder-Bey, Sydney Hoel, and Mikayla Petrilla.

Production Team: Victoria Ungvarsky, Allison Frasca, and Suraj Uttamchandani.

Musical direction/produced by Ben Caplan.

Hosted/produced/directed by Philip Romano.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARIACHI REAL DE MEXICO: VIVA EL CINCO DE MAYO! – MAY 5 AT 9:30PM

Join us for 54 Below's electrifying Viva el Cinco de Mayo celebration! On May 5, you'll be transported to the heart of Mexico with a vibrant performance featuring the world-renowned Mariachi Real De Mexico de Ramon Ponce alongside some very special guests. As you step into our venue, you'll be greeted by the lively sounds of mariachi music filling the air, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening of music, culture, and celebration!

Members of Mariachi Real De Mexico will make their grand entrance, dressed in traditional charro outfits adorned with intricate embroidery and silver embellishments onto a stage decked out with colorful papel picado banners and giant sombreros. With their skilled musicianship and infectious energy, they'll kick off a night of rousing renditions of classic mariachi favorites, filling the room with the soul-stirring sounds of trumpets, violins, guitarrón, and vihuela.

They'll be joined by an array of special guests, each bringing their own unique flair to the festivities. Well-renowned vocalists will lend their voices to iconic Mexican ballads in breathtaking performances that showcase the richness and diversity of Mexican culture.

Join us for a Cinco de Mayo celebration to remember—one filled with joy, camaraderie, and the timeless beauty of Mexican music!

To properly celebrate Cinco de Mayo, our kitchen will offer several food and beverage specials, including a special Margarita Flight. Experience the mouth-watering flavors of Mexico with tacos, enchiladas, our classic guacamole, and more!

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN ERTMAN & FRIENDS – MAY 6 AT 9:30PM

Fresh off a recording and music video series at the acclaimed Abbey Road Studios in London, John Ertman is back in New York and over the moon to make his NYC solo debut at 54 Below!

Teaming up with top Broadway talent, dear friends, and family, John will take you on a musical journey through the many eras that define his writing and performance style. Featuring all six songs performed at Abbey Road, as well as selections from his musicals Alone, Mews, and Moriarty (co-written with Joseph Mathusek), John will share his unique lyrical and musical stylings and demonstrate how his process incorporates all the music he loves into a truly unforgettable pop and MT sound. Directed by Mary Tomei (King of Pangaea at NAMT), with music direction by Patrick B. Phillips (Suffs).

Featuring Maddie Burton, Lauren Elledge, Katherine Ertman, Ellis Gage, Natalie Pereira, Cassidy Sledge, Q. Smith, Lawrence Stallings, Carson Stewart, and Jeremy Stolle.

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Melissa Errico: SONDHEIM IN THE CITY VINYL RELEASE CELEBRATION CONCERT – MAY 7-9 AT 7PM

The performance on May 9 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

After the critical triumph of her Sondheim Sublime album– called “the finest all Sondheim recording ever made” by the Wall Street Journal – Melissa Errico returns to her home at 54 Below and to her favorite songwriter with an entirely new program of Sondheim songs, celebrating her new album (released February 16, 2024 on Concord) and a different side of Steve, praised in The New York Times as “a New York house tour of thrill and heartbreak… from one of Sondheim's deepest-hearted yet lightest-touch interpreters.”

Sondheim In the City is the Sondheim of smart, sophisticated New York, the Sondheim of the quick, witty, sardonic, love-seeking and sex-driven city that he recorded and worked in through his long life. From the anthem of city busyness “Another Hundred People” to the bittersweet hymns of city marriage, “Sorry, Grateful” and “Good Thing Going, ”with time for hardboiled surprises like “ Uptown, Downtown” and surprisingly soft-centered ballads like “All That I Need” and “Dawn,” Melissa will sound out New York as she rounds out her portrait of Stephen—and, as always in an Errico show, there will be smart talk from this celebrated New York Times columnist to go along with her sublime singing. Come hear why BroadwayWorld says that Melissa Errico is “a poet, a painter, a walking work of art that lives and breathes to tell stories, and we all the lucky benefactors of her passion.”

Music directed by Tedd Firth, and featuring a quartet of uber- talented musicians.

$73 cover charge (includes $8 in fees) - $84 cover charge (includes $9 in fees). $117 premium seating (includes $12 in fees) - $128 premium seating (includes $13 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! – MAY 7 & 25 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget…

Music direction by John Fischer on May 7 and Robert Frost on May 25.

The performance on May 7 will feature Gabrielle Baker, Elisa Galindez, Jared Goodwin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Demiah Latreece, Luana Psaros, and more stars to be announced!

The performance on May 25 will feature Christopher Hlinka, Chelsea Hooker, Danyele Yvonne James, Coulby Jenkins, Ryan Knowles, Benny Rose, Jenny Lee Stern, Marina Yiannouris, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees) - $95 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SHINING IN MISERY: A KING-SIZE PARODY! – MAY 8 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a hilariously chilling evening featuring songs and comedic highlights from Shining In Misery: A King-Size Parody! In an unforgettable celebration of the works of Stephen King and the sold-out critically-acclaimed run of the show, with music by Andrew Abrams (But I'm a Cheerleader, the Musical), book by Colleen DuVall (White Zombie) and Book and lyrics by Mark-Eugene Garcia (Eight Tales of Pedro, Standby, Jaime Lozano's Songs By An Immigrant), experience the songs: “Greener Mile,” “Squint Through The Shining,” “Number One Fan,” (and many more) and learn the terrifying origins of Annie Wilkes, and Jack, Wendy, and Danny Torrance. Don't let this “shining” opportunity fade into “the mist.”

Directed by Donald Garverick (Off- Broadway: The Office!- a Musical Parody and 90210-The Musical).

Music direction by Evan Lange (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 regional premiere).

Starring Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Gail Becker, Cody Gerszewski, Alex Gossard, Benji Heying, Sierra Rein, Jonathan Wagner, and Jason Williams.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! REBEL GENIUS BY MATTHEW PUCKETT – MAY 9 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for the NYC debut concert of the edgy new musical Rebel Genius! This thrilling new show is based on the lives of Albert Einstein and Mileva Maric. Join us for a beautiful evening of songs that crash physics and love into one another as Albert and Mileva struggle…succeed…and fall madly in love. The unforgettable score is written by Peabody Award-winning songwriter Matthew Puckett.

Featuring Drew Becker, Anthony Chavers, Jake Levy, Jessie MacBeth, JJ Maley, Caleb Mathura, DeAnne Stewart, Steven Telsey, and Thom C Warren.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra! – MAY 10 AT 7PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra – The Second Century – A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like “One For My Baby,” “Chicago,” “My Way,” “It Was a Very Good Year,” and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for 54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 500 major concerts all over the world.

Producer, Writer, Director, & Host: Scott Siegel.

Featuring Willie Demyan, John Easterlin, Jared Goodwin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$56.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $89.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Robbie Rozelle: CONTRACTUALLY OBLIGATED, FEAT. Janine LaManna & MATT KOPLIK! – MAY 10 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“Watching this dynamo on stage you just can't help but love him… not to be missed!” – BroadwayWorld

Seven years after making his cabaret debut with the sold-out hit show Songs From Inside My Locker (called “the gold standard of cabaret recordings” by Behind the Curtain), celebrated entertainer Robbie Rozelle returns to the scene of the crime with an all-new show. Hailed as “a genius at crafting an evening” (StageBuddy), Contractually Obligated is an all-new evening of carefully curated chaos. Unleashing his razor-sharp wit, signature medleys, special guests and his band The Two Drink Minimum (led by long-time musical director Yasuhiko Fukuoka) on the famed nightclub, the award-winning performer is “a cabaret train that won't be stopped” (BroadwayWorld). One part raconteur, one part stand-up comic, and one part musical storyteller, you don't want to miss this brand-new evening that Robbie is contractually obligated to deliver.

Featuring Matt Koplik and Janine LaManna.

Music direction and arrangements by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $78.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lea DeLaria: BRUNCH IS GAY – MAY 12 AT 1PM

Lea DeLaria has put together a special show to celebrate Mom. She along with a surprise special guest will perform duets of original tunes and songs from her repertoire, including Bowie, Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, LaChiusa, as well as classic jazz standards. Come on, it's Mother's Day so take your mom to see the biggest mother of them all.

Emmy Award winner Lea DeLaria was the first openly gay comic on television in America, and is an accomplished jazz performer who has performed in concert venues all over the world. She is best known as ‘Big Boo' from “Orange is the New Black” (3 SAG Awards). Lea can currently be seen in the indie feature film Potato Dreams of America, and in the Indigo Girls jukebox feature film Glitter & Doom. She will be starring in the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' play, The Night of the Iguana, directed by Emily Mann. TV credits include “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” “Physical,” “Reprisal,” “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness,” “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” “Shameless,” and “Broad City.” Film credits include Cars 3, Support The Girls, and First Wives Club. Broadway credits, POTUS Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (Bernadette), The Rocky Horror Show (Eddie/Dr. Scott) and On The Town (Hildy), Obie and Theatre World Awards. @realleadelaria www.leadelaria.com

Special guest to be announced!

$51 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $84 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WOMEN DO IT BETTER: 3RD EDITION, FEAT. Talia Suskauer & MORE! – MAY 12 AT 7PM

They say “behind every man is a great woman,” but we believe women deserve center stage. Women Do It Better will feature the quintessential male solos and duets written by Jason Robert Brown, Stephen Sondheim, Jeanine Tesori, and more. But this time, female Broadway alums, as well as New York's most promising new talents, will perform music traditionally done by male-identifying characters. Directed and produced by Paris Martino and Meghan Fitton, this evening will prove to you, anything a man can do, a woman can do it better. Music direction by Ashley Grace Ryan.

Come join us at 54 Below to celebrate women's rights as partial proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Featuring Mia Bergstrom, Jerusha Cavazos, Meghan Fitton, Katy Geraghty, Jesse Lynn Harte, Maya Imani, Kelsee Kimmel, Riley Klauza, Paris Martino, Alaina Newell, Flower Estefana Rios, Isa Rodriguez, Raelyn Santiago, Brooke Sterling, Cassidy Stoner, Becca Suskauer, and Talia Suskauer.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A NIGHT OF NEW WORKS! – MAY 13 AT 7PM

Join us at 54 Below for a night of selections from never-before-seen or heard musical theater works! This evening will include the collaboration of both ‘new,' and well-known artists, all presenting their unheard works. You'll hear from artists such as Chris Miller and Ryan Scott Oliver and many more! Produced by Noelle Cornelius and featuring some of Broadway's best, we invite you to a night with music that will make you laugh, cry, and yearn for more. Don't miss this opportunity to catch a glimpse of these stories before the rest of the world does!

Featured writers include Emma Ashford, writing duo Sophie Boyce & Fred Feeney, Hayley Goldenberg, Canaan J. Harris, Julia Sonya Koyfman, Adam LaPorte, writing duo Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen, Ryan Scott Oliver, Shelbie Rassler, Chris Rayis, and Addie Symonds.

Featuring Kelly Belarmino, Mikayla Cohen, Noelle Cornelius, Patrick Dinnsen, Gabriela Gomez, Margot Grom, Mackenzie Meadows, Dariana Mullen, Marisa Nahas, Andrew Stevens Purdy, Jakov Schwartzberg, Christine Wanda, and Sidney Wilson.

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ANOTHER OPENING, ANOTHER DEBUT! BROADWAY DEBUTS OF THE 2023-2024 SEASON, FEAT. Liam Pearce & MORE! – MAY 13 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Every year new faces join the Broadway community. Whether it took them 8 auditions or they were picked out from a national casting call, getting that magical phone call is something they will never forget.

