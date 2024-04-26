Video: Joy Woods and Ingrid Michaelson Talk THE NOTEBOOK: THE MUSICAL on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joy Woods stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday to perform the song My Days from The Notebook: The Musical, which is currently running on Broadway.

Before the performance, writer Ingrid Michaelson and Woods talked about the new show with Kelly Clarkson and Michaelson reminisced about her experience watching the movie for the first time.

"I was with my friend on Staten Island and we went to Blockbuster and rented it. We watched it and cried and cried and I rememeber thinking, "This is the best movie I've ever seen in my life!"

Talking about changes to the material, Michaelson tells Clarkson that instead of two time periods, there are now three. Specifically, this comes into play when the older Allie is onstage and she is joined by the two younger Allies, who sing the inner thoughts of the character.

They also both discussed the amount of crying from audiences members. Woods remembers the first preview, when she came out on stage and heard heaving sobs from the audience, followed by a "yelp of some sort."

"It was kind of scary but now we're used to it," Woods laughed.

Watch the full interview and Woods' performance here!

Based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook is currently playing at the Schoenfeld Theatre. The musical features music and lyrics by multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter. Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with choreography by Katie Spelman.

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

In the play, Allie and Noah, two people from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart in a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.