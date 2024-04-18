Photos: THE WIZ Cast and Creative Team Walk the Yellow Carpet on Opening Night

The Wiz is now running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

By: Apr. 18, 2024
Home is a place on Broadway this season! The talk of the town last night was The Wiz, which officially opened at the Marquis Theatre following months touring the country. The cast and creative team walked the red yellow carpet before the curtain went up and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities. Check out photos below!

This twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

The Broadway cast features Nichelle Lewis as ‘Dorothy,’ Wayne Brady as ‘The Wiz,’ Deborah Cox as ‘Glinda’ and Melody A. Betts as ‘Aunt Em’ and ‘Evillene,’ Kyle Ramar Freeman as ‘Lion,’ Phillip Johnson Richardson as ‘Tinman,’ Avery Wilson as ‘Scarecrow.’ THE WIZ ensemble includes Lauryn AdamsMaya BowlesShayla Alayre CaldwellJay Copeland, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Judith FranklinMichael Samarie GeorgeCollin Heyward, Amber Jackson, Olivia JacksonChristina JonesPolanco JonesKolby KindleMariah LyttleKareem MarshAlan Mingo, Jr., Anthony MurphyDustin PraylowCristina RaeMatthew Sims Jr, Avilon Trust TateKeenan D. Washington, and Timothy Wilson.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 


Opening Night Coverage



