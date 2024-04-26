Video: Recap Broadway's Danciest Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Since the beginning of Broadway, innovative chorographers have brought our favorite productions to life by harnessing the incredible power of dance. Icons like Agnes de Mille, Jerome Robbins, Michael Bennett, Susan Stroman, and of course, Bob Fosse, made choreography the star of the show in beloved dance-foward musicals like A Chorus Line, West Side Story, Cats, 42nd Street, Sweet Charity, An American in Paris, Newsies... and so many more.

Some musicals from Broadway past, however, have used dance as the driving force of the musical narrative. Today, Justin Peck continues in that tradition with Illinoise, now running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre. To celebrate it's arrival, check out a collection of musicals in which dance is truly the star.

Dancin'

Directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse

Ran March 27, 1978 through June 27, 1982 at the Broadhurst Theatre (and revived in 2023)

Jerome Robbins' Broadway

Directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins

Ran February 26, 1989 through September 1, 1990 at the Imperial Theatre

Bring in 'Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk

Choreographed by Savion Glover

Ran April 25, 1996 through January 10, 1999 at the Ambassador Theatre

Fosse

Original choreography by Bob Fosse, co-choreographed by Ann Reinking

Ran January 14, 1999 through August 25, 2001 at the Broadhurst Theatre

Contact

Directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman

Ran March 30, 2000 through September 1, 2002 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater

Movin Out

Directed and choreographed by Twyla Tharp

Ran October 24, 2002 through December 11, 2005 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre

Come Fly Away

Directed and choreographed by Twyla Tharp

Ran March 25, 2010 through September 5, 2010 at the Marquis Theatre

After Midnight

Directed and choreogrphed by Warren Carlyle

Ran November 3, 2013 through June 29, 2014 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre

Illinoise

Now runing at the St. James Theatre

Directed and choreographed by Justin Peck