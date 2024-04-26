MARY JANE Star Rachel McAdams to Appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Mary Jane is currently running on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
Tune in to see Rachel McAdams on Good Morning America next week!
On Monday April 29, the Mary Jane star will be on GMA to talk the production, which is currently playing on Broadway. The program airs 7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT on ABC.
Academy Award nominee Rachel McAdams stars in the Broadway premiere of Mary Jane, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog. Captivating, affecting and compassionate, it’s the story of a single mother in an impossible family situation. Faced with seemingly insurmountable odds, Mary Jane relies on unflagging optimism and humor, along with the wisdom of the women around her who have become a makeshift family, to take on each new day. But will inner strength and newfound friendships be enough to see her through?
The creative team for Mary Jane includes Lael Jellinek (Set Design), Brenda Abbandandolo (Costume Design), Ben Stanton (Lighting Design), Leah Gelpe (Sound Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Make-up Design), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (Casting), Kate Wilson (Vocal Coach), and Narda E. Alcorn (Production Stage Manager).
