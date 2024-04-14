Photos: Bundy, Butler & Winokur Bring MAMMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW to Kean Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kean Stage presented Mama I'm a Big Girl Now, the concert event, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the original Broadway musical Hairspray with the original Tracy (Marissa Jaret Winokur), Penny (Kerry Butler) and Amber (Laura Bell Bundy), on Friday, April 12th at 7:30 p.m. at Enlow Recital Hall, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities.

Check out our photos below!

Tony Award Winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Dancing with the Stars), Tony Nominee Kerry Butler (Xanadu), & Tony Nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) reunite onstage for the first time in 20 years in Mama I'm a Big Girl Now. Audiences spent the evening revisiting the show that helped launch their careers and lifelong friendship, all while singing hits from the shows that made you fall in love with them.

With 16 Broadway shows and over 200 episodes of television between them, this trio has truly done it all! From Beetlejuice to Big Brother... Mean Girls to Legally Blonde... Dancing with the Stars to Beauty and the Beast... Wicked to Gypsy... and even the Country Music Awards!

These powerhouse performers took on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey about their origins, friendships, careers, and their children! For decades, they performed as teenagers on stage. Now, audiences can see the fully bloomed divas they've become in Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now, a night of Broadway music and stories you will never forget.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas