A Guide to the 2024 Tony Awards Nominations

The 77th Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, April 30, by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsbery. The announcement can be viewed LIVE (9am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!
If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama League Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards.
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met three times this season to determine the eligibility of every Broadway production of the season. Plus, read all of the reviews from this season's eligible shows.
Lastly... recap on which shows are eligible for this year's biggest awards below!
The Cottage
Grey House
I Need That
Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Patriots
Prayer for the French Republic
The Shark Is Broken
Stereophonic
Back to the Future
Days of Wine and Roses
The Great Gatsby
Harmony
The Heart of Rock and Roll
Hell's Kitchen
Here Lies Love
How to Dance In Ohio
Illinoise
Lempicka
The Notebook
Once Upon a One More Time
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
An Enemy of the People
Appropriate
Doubt
Purlie Victorious
Uncle Vanya
Cabaret
Gutenberg! The Musical
Merrily We Roll Along
Spamalot
The Who's Tommy
The Wiz
Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya
Danny DeVito, I Need That
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Eric McCormack, The Cottage
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious
Liev Schrieber, Doubt
Paul Sparks, Grey House
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Laura Bell Bundy, The Cottage
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Tatiana Maslany, Grey House
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Laurie Metcalf, Grey House
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who's Tommy
Corey Cott, The Heart of Rock and Roll
Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Justin Guarini, Once Upon a One More Time
Grant Gustin, Water for Elephants
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Jeremy Jordan, The Great Gatsby
Taran Killam, Spamalot
Casey Likes, Back to the Future
James Monroe Iglehart, Spamalot
Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret
Chip Zien, Harmony
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Briga Heelan, Once Upon a One More Time
Arielle Jacobs, Here Lies Love
McKenzie Kurtz, The Heart of Rock and Roll
Nichelle Lewis, The Wiz
Isabelle McCalla, Water for Elephants
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby
Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret
Shaina Taub, Suffs
