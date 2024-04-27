A Guide to the 2024 Tony Awards Nominations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 77th Annual Tony Award Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, April 30, by Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsbery. The announcement can be viewed LIVE (9am ET) in their entirety here on BroadwayWorld. Plus, be sure to stay tuned throughout the rest of the day for reactions from the nominees and more!

If you haven't been following how awards season has been shaping up so far, be sure to check out nominations for the Drama League Awards and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met three times this season to determine the eligibility of every Broadway production of the season. Plus, read all of the reviews from this season's eligible shows.

Lastly... recap on which shows are eligible for this year's biggest awards below!

Best Play

The Cottage

Grey House

I Need That

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Patriots

Prayer for the French Republic

The Shark Is Broken

Stereophonic

Best Musical

Back to the Future

Days of Wine and Roses

The Great Gatsby

Harmony

The Heart of Rock and Roll

Hell's Kitchen

Here Lies Love

How to Dance In Ohio

Illinoise

Lempicka

The Notebook

Once Upon a One More Time

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

Best Revival of a Play

An Enemy of the People

Appropriate

Doubt

Purlie Victorious

Uncle Vanya

Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret

Gutenberg! The Musical

Merrily We Roll Along

Spamalot

The Who's Tommy

The Wiz

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Steve Carell, Uncle Vanya

Danny DeVito, I Need That

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Eric McCormack, The Cottage

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious

Liev Schrieber, Doubt

Paul Sparks, Grey House

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Laura Bell Bundy, The Cottage

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Tatiana Maslany, Grey House

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Laurie Metcalf, Grey House

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Who's Tommy

Corey Cott, The Heart of Rock and Roll

Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Justin Guarini, Once Upon a One More Time

Grant Gustin, Water for Elephants

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Jeremy Jordan, The Great Gatsby

Taran Killam, Spamalot

Casey Likes, Back to the Future

James Monroe Iglehart, Spamalot

Andrew Rannells, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret

Chip Zien, Harmony

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Briga Heelan, Once Upon a One More Time

Arielle Jacobs, Here Lies Love

McKenzie Kurtz, The Heart of Rock and Roll

Nichelle Lewis, The Wiz

Isabelle McCalla, Water for Elephants

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby

Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret

Shaina Taub, Suffs

