Photos: First Look at CABARET at the Titusville Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cabaret runs April 19 through May 12 at the Titusville Playhouse. It is 1929, a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free…Welcome to the Kit Kat Klub this is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself. One of the most successful musicals of all time, this production features the songs Willkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number Cabaret.

Check out all new photos below!

For a once in a lifetime VIP experience to sit up close at a cabaret table with drinks included and a private entrance call the office at 321-268-1125 or email Page@TitusvillePlayhouse.com.

The cast stars Jordyn Linkous as the Master of Ceremonies, Jana Denning as Sally Bowles, Carson Skidmore as Clifford Bradshaw, Jackie Luna as Fräulein Schneider, Kevin S. McCaughin as Herr Schultz, Brendan Kellman Sowerby as Ernst Ludwig, Cory Samuel Lee Evans as Customs Official/Rudy/Max and Sarah Ruth Joyner as Fräulein Kost/Fritzie.

Come, get your fancy tickled by your favorite Kit Kat Boys and Girls featuring Tanner Roncace (Bobby), Jake Aboyoun (Victor), Jenna Gilreath (Rosie), Lindsey Strembicki (Lulu), Kayla Elliott (Frenchie), Rachel Erickson (Texas), Erica Raven (Helga), Noah McAmis (Hans), and Kip LeBlanc (Herman).

Executive & Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, oversees the Playhouse production of CABARET, featuring direction by Niko Stamos, choreography by Daniel Gold and music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Emily O’Neal as stage manager, Cliff Price as Scenic Designer, Jordyn Linkous as Costume & Wig Designer, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, Davis Vande Steeg as Lighting Designer, Eric Norton as Technical Director, Steven Smith as Shop Foreman and Kaylee Kilgore as props master & scenic painter.



