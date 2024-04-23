Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/21/24 - THE WIZ, WICKED & More Top the List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 4/21/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week:

THE WIZ opened at the Marquis on 4/17. SUFFS opened at the Music Box on 4/18. STEREOPHONIC opened at the Golden on 4/19. KITCHEN opened at the Shubert on 4/20. CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB opened at the Wilson on 4/21. There was one comped preview (in addition to the usual comped opening night). DOUBT: A PARABLE closed on 4/21. PATRIOTS is in previews at the Barrymore and opens on 4/22. THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL is in previews at the Jones and opens on 4/22. MARY JANE is in previews at the Friedman and opens on 4/23. UNCLE VANYA is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 4/24. MOTHER PLAY is in previews at the Hayes and opens on 4/25. THE GREAT GATSBY is in previews at the Broadway and opens on 4/25. Jonathan Groff was out of three performances of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG last week for scheduled time away. One of the seven performances for PATRIOTS was a comped gala performance.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: PATRIOTS (10.7%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (10.1%), MARY JANE (9.2%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (7%), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL (6.5%), THE WIZ (5.5%), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (3%), THE LION KING (2.5%), THE GREAT GATSBY (2.2%), MJ THE MUSICAL (2%), HADESTOWN (1.4%), HELL'S KITCHEN (1.4%), SIX (1.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.8%), THE NOTEBOOK (0.7%), ALADDIN (0.6%), AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE (0.4%), APPROPRIATE (0.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (0.1%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (0.1%), UNCLE VANYA (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: LEMPICKA (-19.1%), SUFFS (-4.8%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-4.2%), CHICAGO (-4%), DOUBT: A PARABLE (-3.1%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-2.6%), THE WHO'S TOMMY (-1.9%), & JULIET (-1.8%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-1.7%), WICKED (-0.9%), THE OUTSIDERS (-0.8%), HAMILTON (-0.5%), MOTHER PLAY (-0.5%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 299,107 tickets sold and a total gross of $34,650,614. The average ticket price was $115.85.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 2.42%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -2.49% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $115.85 is down $-5.84 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,174,986

WICKED: $1,966,132

HAMILTON: $1,897,663

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,509,885

THE WIZ: $1,481,592





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL ($262,179), STEREOPHONIC ($335,737), LEMPICKA ($354,585), MARY JANE ($373,284), PATRIOTS ($375,842)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE WIZ: $193,536

MARY JANE: $144,148

THE LION KING: $124,796

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: $107,378

THE OUTSIDERS: $101,772





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB ($-908,010), HELL'S KITCHEN ($-160,628), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG ($-152,145), STEREOPHONIC ($-104,321), & JULIET ($-103,124)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $180.49

THE LION KING: $170.92

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $169.95

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: $158.89

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: $150.14





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL ($37.94), PATRIOTS ($56.20), LEMPICKA ($56.48), STEREOPHONIC ($61.65), MARY JANE ($75.73)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: 102.7%

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: 100.1%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: 100%

STEREOPHONIC: 100%

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 99.7%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (61.6%), CHICAGO (69.8%), LEMPICKA (75%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (80.4%), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL (80.6%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE WIZ: 2261

MARY JANE: 2145

THE GREAT GATSBY: 1638

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL: 1355

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS: 1126





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

LEMPICKA (-1600), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-1064), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-535), SUFFS (-373), CHICAGO (-340)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..