Recap Tony Awards Eligibility Decisions of the 2023-24 Season

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has been meeting all year to discuss the eligibility of the 2023/24 Broadway productions all leading up to Tuesday's big announcement... the Tony nominations.

Need a recap before the nominations announcement? Below, we've rounded up all rulings from all three meetings. Apart from these specific decisions, all other eligibility rulings were consistent with opening night billing.

What is opening night billing?

Performers who are billed ABOVE the title in a show's opening night playbill are considered to be Leading Actors, and those BELOW the title are considered to be Featured Actors. In order to change that determination, productions are able to make the request to the Tony Awards Administration Committee that actors be considered in other categories. This is generally done when there are leads who just aren't billed above the show's title, or when a star is billed above the title, but is really in a featured part.

Appropriate:

-Appropriate will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins will be considered eligible as author.

-Sarah Paulson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category.

Back to the Future:

-Casey Likes will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

-Tim Hatley and Finn Ross will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

The Cottage:

-Eric McCormack and Laura Bell Bundy will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories.

Gutenberg! The Musical!:

-Gutenberg! The Musical! will be eligible in the Best Revival of a Musical category.

Harmony:

-Chip Zien will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

-Beowulf Boritt and Batwin + Robin will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

The Great Gatsby:

-Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories.

The Heart of Rock and Roll:

-Corey Cott and McKenzie Kurtz will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories.

Hell's Kitchen:

-Maleah Joi Moon will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

-Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

Here Lies Love:

-Arielle Jacobs will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

-Here Lies Love will be eligible in the Best Musical category.

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding:

-Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Sound Design of a Play category.

Lempicka:

-Eden Espinosa will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

-Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical.

Mary Jane:

-Rachel McAdams will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category.

Merrily We Roll Along:

-Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical categories.

Mother Play:

-Jessica Lange will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category.

The Notebook:

-Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical categories.

-Ben Stanton and Lucy Mackinnon will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category.

Once Upon a One More Time:

-Briga Heelan and Justin Guarini will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical categories.

-Anna Fleischle and Sven Ortel will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

The Outsiders:

-Brody Grant will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

-Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category.

Patriots:

-Will Keen will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category.

-Miriam Buether and Ash J. Woodward will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category.

Prayer for the French Republic:

-Betsy Aidem will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category.

The Shark Is Broken:

-Duncan Henderson and Nina Dunn for PixelLux will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category.

Spamalot:

-James Monroe Iglehart and Taran Killam will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

Stereophonic:

-Will Butler and Justin Craig will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Orchestrations category.

Suffs:

-Shaina Taub will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

Uncle Vanya:

-Steve Carrell and William Jackson Harper will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

Water for Elephants:

-Isabelle McCalla and Grant Gustin will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical categories.

-Bradley King and David Bengali will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category.

The Who's Tommy:

-Ali Louis Bourzgui will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in Leading Role in a Musical category.

-David Korins and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

-Steve Margoshes and Rick Fox will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Orchestrations category.

-Des McAnuff will be considered eligible in the Best Direction of a Musical category.

The Wiz:

-Nichelle Lewis will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

-Hannah Beachler and Daniel Brodie will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

-Joseph Joubert will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category

