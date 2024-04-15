Photos: LEMPICKA Cast and Creative Team Celebrate Opening Night

Lempicka is now running on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.

By: Apr. 15, 2024
Lempicka

We love a good party!

Another new musical has just arrived on Broadway! Just yesterday, Lempicka, led by Eden Espinosa celebrated its opening night at the Longacre Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on hand as the cast and creative team walked the red carpet ahead of their opening night bows. Check out photos from inside the festivities below!
 
The creative team consists of Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).
 
The cast of Lempicka includes Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness with Mariand Torres, Alex Aquilino, Lauren Blackman, Stephen Brower, Kyle Brown, Holli’ Conway, Abby Matsusaka, Jimin Moon, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ximone Rose, Nicholas Ward, Veronica Fiaoni, Mary Page Nance, Julio Rey, and Michael Milkanin rounding out the company.
 
Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

