Photos: First Look at Steve Carell, William Jackson Harper & More in UNCLE VANYA

The production will open on Wednesday, April 24 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

By: Apr. 17, 2024
Lincoln Center Theater is currently in previews with its production of Anton Chekhov’s UNCLE VANYA, with a new version by Heidi Schreck and directed by Lila Neugebauer.

Get a first look at photos below!

The production will open on Wednesday, April 24 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.
 
UNCLE VANYA features Steve Carell, William Jackson Harper, Jonathan Hadary, Jayne Houdyshell, Spencer Donovan Jones, Mia Katigbak, Alfred Molina, Alison Pill, and Anika Noni Rose. The production has sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake. Charles M. Turner III is the stage manager.  

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin

Uncle VanyaWilliam Jackson Harper

Uncle Vanya
Alfred Molina and Anika Noni Rose

Uncle Vanya
Steve Carell as Vanya

Uncle Vanya
William Jackson Harper and Alison Pill

Uncle Vanya
William Jackson Harper and Anika Noni Rose

Uncle Vanya
The cast

Uncle Vanya
Steve Carell and Alison Pill




