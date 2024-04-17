Photos: First Look at Steve Carell, William Jackson Harper & More in UNCLE VANYA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lincoln Center Theater is currently in previews with its production of Anton Chekhov’s UNCLE VANYA, with a new version by Heidi Schreck and directed by Lila Neugebauer.

Get a first look at photos below!

The production will open on Wednesday, April 24 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.



UNCLE VANYA features Steve Carell, William Jackson Harper, Jonathan Hadary, Jayne Houdyshell, Spencer Donovan Jones, Mia Katigbak, Alfred Molina, Alison Pill, and Anika Noni Rose. The production has sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake. Charles M. Turner III is the stage manager.