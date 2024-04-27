Review: Unforgettable Music Of Nat King Cole Thrills Audience at Dizzy's Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Unforgettable” is the only way for this reviewer to describe the sold-out one night performance of The Music Of Nat King Cole on April 25, 2024 at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz At Lincoln Center). The incomparable Nat King Cole influenced many performers during his nearly three decades career as a jazz and pop vocalist, while beginning as a jazz pianist in a trio group. The performance showcased only a smattering of Cole’s vast repertoire of songs that we all know and love.

Musicians Reggie Thomas (Piano and Musical Director), Michael Howell (guitar), Brandi Disterheft (shining like a jewel in her seafoam green sequined gown on bass) and Vincent Cherico (drums) got the crowd in the mood with the high energy performance of the “Swinging the Blues” as well as the iconic piece “Tea for Two.”

Vocal performers Marion Cowings, Charenee Wade and Charles Turner rounded out the show with renditions of those famous Nat King Cole tunes. Springing onto the stage in a red velvet dinner jacket over black trousers, Charles Turner launched into the classic songs “Day In and Day Out” and “Mona Lisa.” Turner’s easy and effortless vocals reminded this reviewer of those of the famed silky smooth sounds of Nat King Cole himself.

Next, jazz songstress Charenee Wade packed a powerful punch with her lithe and impressive vocals. Clad in white with a sky blue and white print jacket, this compelling singer was sultry one moment and then belting out the tunes the next. Renditions of “Nature Boy” and “What Is this Thing Called Love” had the audience cheering loudly. Wow, Wow, Wow, What a Voice!”

Rounding out the trio of vocalists, the renowned Marion Cowings came up to the stage last but hardly least. Attired in a white dinner jacket over a black tuxedo ensemble, Cowings proceeded to tell patrons that Nat King Cole was his first record album. The famed baritone voice of the jazz icon had theatergoers mesmerized with performances of “Sit Right Down and Write Myself A Letter” and “You’re Looking At Me.” Yes, folks, Marion Cowings could even teach Fonzie a thing or two about being “cool”. When the three singers finally came together to perform their finale of “Straighten Up and Fly Right” the audience was on its feet.

The evening’s show, with its multi-generational cast of vocal performers and musicians, portrayed the timelessness of the music of Nat King Cole. His songs, which were recorded decades ago, have definitively transcended the years. This reviewer, for one, is thrilled that future generations will be able to hear Cole’s incredible works being performed by new younger talent. Somewhere up in heaven, I am sure, Nat King Cole was smiling down at the performances of his music this fine evening at Dizzy’s Club.

The Music Of Nat King Cole featured the phenomenal vocal talent of Marion Cowings, Charenee Wade and Charles Turner, as well as amazing musicians Reggie Thomas (piano and Musical Director), Michael Howell (guitar), Brandi Disterheft (bass), and Vincent Cherico (drums).

