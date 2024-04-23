Brooke Shields Announces Candidacy for Equity Presidency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Show business icon Brooke Shields has announced her candidacy for president of Actors’ Equity Association, the labor union that representing actors and stage managers.

Shield, a veteran of stage and screen from her preteen years, announced her intentions to run for Equity president in a video posted to YouTube. She said her time on Broadway acted as motivation for her decision to run.

“Whatever the fight was, I realized that I could get the ear of the producer, and I could speak up for the cast members,” she said. “And as president of the Association, I can do that for all the members.”

Though Shields has never served as part of the union's volunteer leadership, she hopes to use her celebrity to bring awareness to relevant causes. She continued “I want to use all of the good will and the advantages that I have built up in my career over the years to be able to grow the value of being an Equity member.”

Shields is one of three contenders for the position, which has been held for the past nine years by Broadway actor, Kate Shindle, who has decided not to seek re-election.

Other candidates for the position include Equity’s 1st vice president, actor Wydetta Carter, and stage manager Erin Maureen Koster, who currently acts as 3rd vice president.

According to reports, ballots were mailed today with a deadline of May 22.

About Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields, a veteran model and actress, has been seen on Broadway in Leonard Bernstein’s Wonderful Town, as well Grease, Cabaret, The Addams Family and Chicago. Famous for her modeling career, Brooke Shields made her film debut at the age of 12 in Pretty Baby and began posing for Calvin Klein ads when she was 16. Her film and TV credits include Suddenly Susan, Lipstick Jungle, That '70s Show, Nip/Tuck, The Blue Lagoon and Endless Love.

About ACTORS' EQUITY

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org