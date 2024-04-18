Photos: Stars Walk the Yellow Carpet on Opening Night of THE WIZ on Broadway

The Wiz is now running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

By: Apr. 18, 2024
The Wiz Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $82
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

So you wanted to meet the wizard? You're in luck, because he has taken up residence on Broadway at last! Just last night, The Wiz officially opened at the Marquis Theatre and the best of broadway was on hand for the celebration. Check out photos of special guests, including original stars Stephanie Mills and Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kandi Burruss, Todd TuckerAndy Cohen, Tamron HallLeslie Uggams, and many more!

This twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

The Broadway cast features Nichelle Lewis as ‘Dorothy,’ Wayne Brady as ‘The Wiz,’ Deborah Cox as ‘Glinda’ and Melody A. Betts as ‘Aunt Em’ and ‘Evillene,’ Kyle Ramar Freeman as ‘Lion,’ Phillip Johnson Richardson as ‘Tinman,’ Avery Wilson as ‘Scarecrow.’ THE WIZ ensemble includes Lauryn AdamsMaya BowlesShayla Alayre CaldwellJay Copeland, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Judith FranklinMichael Samarie GeorgeCollin Heyward, Amber Jackson, Olivia JacksonChristina JonesPolanco JonesKolby KindleMariah LyttleKareem MarshAlan Mingo, Jr., Anthony MurphyDustin PraylowCristina RaeMatthew Sims Jr, Avilon Trust TateKeenan D. Washington, and Timothy Wilson.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 


Opening Night Coverage



Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

The Wiz Unisex Broadway Logo Tee The Wiz Unisex Broadway Logo Tee
The Wiz Logo Hat The Wiz Logo Hat
The Wiz Hair Pick Ornament The Wiz Hair Pick Ornament
The Wiz Unisex Ease On Vneck The Wiz Unisex Ease On Vneck

Videos