Video: Eddie Redmayne Talks CABARET on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Eddie Redmayne joined Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday to discuss his role in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which just opened on Broadway.

Having previously played the role of the Emcee in London, Redmayne highlighted the difference between American and British audiences and his character in the show.

In his discussion of the character itself, Redmayne said that the Emcee is "almost an abstract character. He exists in a void, in some ways. So often, when you're on stage, the other character in the scene with you is the audience."

He went on to talk about the space itself: "The theatre's in the round and you enter the theatre through these cavernous tunnels and get taken past bars and singers and musicians...the idea being that all you're memory of 52nd Street and New York has been left behind."

On the difference between British and American audiences, Redmayne pointed out that "American audiences are, dare I say it, more generous spirited or less reserved" than their British counterparts, adding that it's "wonderful, because it's my role to interact with the audience."

Cabaret stars Eddie Redmayne as the 'Emcee', Gayle Rankin as ‘Sally Bowles, two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and three-time Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.

The new production is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre.