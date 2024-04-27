Broadway Jukebox: The Greatest Jukebox Musicals

Broadway's new jukebox musicals include: Hell's Kitchen, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Illinoise, and The Who's Tommy
Did you know that Broadway gained four jukebox musicals this spring season? The Who's Tommy returned after three decades featuring music from the band's iconic concept album; Sufjan Stevens' 2005 album Illinoise comes to life on stage in the musical of the same name; the music of Huey Lewis and the News is set to The Heart of Rock and Roll; and Alicia Keys' vast catalogue is covered in Hell's Kitchen.
A jukebox musical is a type of theatrical production that features pre-existing popular songs as the basis for its music and story. It typically incorporates well-known songs from a particular artist, band, or era and weaves them into a narrative, sometimes with the lyrics serving as dialogue or commentary. The storyline of a jukebox musical is crafted around the selected songs, creating a cohesive theatrical experience that resonates with audiences through familiarity and nostalgia.
While we await new cast recordings from this season's new jukebox musicals, check out 70 of our favorite songs from jukebox musicals like: Rock of Ages, Ain't Too Proud, Motown, MJ, Beautiful, The Cher Show, American Idiot, Moulin Rouge!, A Beautiful Noise, Jagged Little Pill, and so many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song from a jukebox musical stands out to you.
