Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE OUTSIDERS

The Outsiders is now running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
Just last week, Broadway welcomed another new musical in The Outsiders, which is now officially open at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big day and you can check out photos from the VIP theatre arrivals, which included special guests Queen Latifah, Kristin Chenoweth, LaChanze, Mario Cantone, Kelli O'Hara nd so many more!
The new musical is based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture. The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Danya Taymor.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Queen Latifah and Guest
Constance Wu and Guest
Olu Evans and Misty Copeland
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant
Jack T. Wallace, Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Bryant and Shannon Mackay
Julie Taymor, Danya Taymor and Elliot Goldenthal
Mario Cantone and Susie Essman
S. E. Hinton
Jillian Inhofe, Nick Inhofe, S.E. Hinton and David Inhofe
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Jeffrey Finn
Peter Gallagher and Kathryn Gallagher
Orfeh and Peter Gallagher
Orfeh
Orfeh
LaChanze
LaChanze
LaChanze
Paul Sparks, Emmett Sparks and Annie Parisse
J.J. Caruncho and Arielle Jacobs
Julia Miurney
Julia Miurney
Matty Maggiacomo
Matty Maggiacomo
Matty Maggiacomo and Joey Murray
Matty Maggiacomo and Joey Murray
Debra Martin Chase
Debra Martin Chase
Ever Roberts, Christine Jones and Pilot Roberts
Ever Roberts, Christine Jones and Pilot Roberts
Cody Lassen and Brian Moreland
Cody Lassen and Brian Moreland
Harlan Coben
Harlan Coben, Anne Armstrong-Coben and Dean Vanech
Tishonna Ferguson
Tishonna Ferguson
Marylee Graffeo Fairbanks and LaChanze
Marylee Graffeo Fairbanks and LaChanze
Tatiana Kahvegian, Christine Jones and Brett J. Banakis
Lillis Meeh and Jeremy Chernick
Cody Spencer and
Cody Spencer and
Alberto Alvarado, Sarafina Bush and Tishonna Ferguson
Alberto Alvarado, Sarafina Bush and Tishonna Ferguson
Taylor Bense and Guest
Hana S. Kim and Guest
