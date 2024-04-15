Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE OUTSIDERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just last week, Broadway welcomed another new musical in The Outsiders, which is now officially open at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big day and you can check out photos from the VIP theatre arrivals, which included special guests Queen Latifah, Kristin Chenoweth, LaChanze, Mario Cantone, Kelli O'Hara nd so many more!

The new musical is based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture. The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas