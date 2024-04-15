Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE OUTSIDERS

The Outsiders is now running on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

By: Apr. 15, 2024
The Outsiders

We love a good party!

Just last week, Broadway welcomed another new musical in The Outsiders, which is now officially open at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big day and you can check out photos from the VIP theatre arrivals, which included special guests Queen Latifah, Kristin Chenoweth, LaChanze, Mario Cantone, Kelli O'Hara nd so many more!

The new musical is based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture. The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

The Outsiders
Queen Latifah and Guest

The Outsiders
Queen Latifah

The Outsiders
Constance Wu and Guest

The Outsiders
Misty Copeland

The Outsiders
Olu Evans and Misty Copeland

The Outsiders
Timothy Hutton

The Outsiders
Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant

The Outsiders
Kristin Chenoweth

The Outsiders
Kristin Chenoweth

The Outsiders
Jack T. Wallace, Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Bryant and Shannon Mackay

The Outsiders
Julie Taymor, Danya Taymor and Elliot Goldenthal

The Outsiders
Angelina Jolie

The Outsiders
Mario Cantone and Susie Essman

The Outsiders
S. E. Hinton

The Outsiders
Jillian Inhofe, Nick Inhofe, S.E. Hinton and David Inhofe

The Outsiders
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Jeffrey Finn

The Outsiders
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

The Outsiders
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

The Outsiders
Kathryn Gallagher

The Outsiders
Kathryn Gallagher

The Outsiders
Peter Gallagher and Kathryn Gallagher

The Outsiders
Orfeh and Peter Gallagher

The Outsiders
Orfeh

The Outsiders
Orfeh

The Outsiders
LaChanze

The Outsiders
LaChanze

The Outsiders
LaChanze

The Outsiders
Kelli O'Hara

The Outsiders
Kelli O'Hara

The Outsiders
Queen Latifah

The Outsiders
Julie Taymor

The Outsiders
Julie Taymor and Danya Taymor

The Outsiders
Paul Sparks, Emmett Sparks and Annie Parisse

The Outsiders
Jeremy O. Harris

The Outsiders
Jeremy O. Harris

The Outsiders
J.J. Caruncho and Arielle Jacobs

The Outsiders
Arielle Jacobs

The Outsiders
Arielle Jacobs

The Outsiders
Julia Miurney

The Outsiders
Julia Miurney

The Outsiders
Josh Radnor

The Outsiders
Josh Radnor

The Outsiders
Matty Maggiacomo

The Outsiders
Matty Maggiacomo

The Outsiders
Matty Maggiacomo and Joey Murray

The Outsiders
Matty Maggiacomo and Joey Murray

The Outsiders
Debra Martin Chase

The Outsiders
Debra Martin Chase

The Outsiders
Susie Essman

The Outsiders
Susie Essman

The Outsiders
Miguel Cervantes

The Outsiders
Miguel Cervantes

The Outsiders
Sophia Anne Caruso

The Outsiders
Sophia Anne Caruso

The Outsiders
Mario Cantone

The Outsiders
Mario Cantone

The Outsiders
Lorraine Toussaint

The Outsiders
Lorraine Toussaint

The Outsiders
Jocelyn Bioh

The Outsiders
Jocelyn Bioh

The Outsiders
Ever Roberts, Christine Jones and Pilot Roberts

The Outsiders
Ever Roberts, Christine Jones and Pilot Roberts

The Outsiders
Madison Thompson

The Outsiders
Madison Thompson

The Outsiders
Cody Lassen and Brian Moreland

The Outsiders
Cody Lassen and Brian Moreland

The Outsiders
Brian Moreland

The Outsiders
Brian Moreland

The Outsiders
Cody Lassen

The Outsiders
Cody Lassen

The Outsiders
Harlan Coben

The Outsiders
Harlan Coben, Anne Armstrong-Coben and Dean Vanech

The Outsiders
Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky

The Outsiders
Tishonna Ferguson

The Outsiders
Tishonna Ferguson

The Outsiders
Marylee Graffeo Fairbanks and LaChanze

The Outsiders
Marylee Graffeo Fairbanks and LaChanze

The Outsiders
Tatiana Kahvegian, Christine Jones and Brett J. Banakis

The Outsiders
Lillis Meeh and Jeremy Chernick

The Outsiders
Cody Spencer and

The Outsiders
Cody Spencer and

The Outsiders
Sarafina Bush

The Outsiders
Sarafina Bush

The Outsiders
Alberto Alvarado, Sarafina Bush and Tishonna Ferguson

The Outsiders
Alberto Alvarado, Sarafina Bush and Tishonna Ferguson

The Outsiders
Taylor Bense and Guest

The Outsiders
Hana S. Kim and Guest


Videos