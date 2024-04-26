How to Watch the 2024 Tony Nominations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's Tonys time! On Tuesday morning, Tony Award winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry will announce the 77th Annual Tony Award Nominations, which will air live from Sofitel New York, at 9am ET. A selection of categories will be read LIVE on CBS Mornings at 8:30 AM ET. Check back right here to watch the announcement and be sure to follow us throughout the day for exclusive nominee interviews, special coverage and lots more.



The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2023-2024 season is Thursday, April 25, 2024 for all Broadway productions which meet all eligibility requirements.



The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).*

